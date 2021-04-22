Hotel giant Whitbread fast-tracks its net zero timeline by 10 years

Owner of Premier Inn hotels accelerates its timeline for decarbonising its operations, vowing to achieve net zero by 2040

Hospitality giant Whitbread has announced it now plans to reach net zero emissions across its operations and its extensive estate of hotels, restaurants, and pubs by 2040, bringing forward a previous commitment by 10 years.

The owner of Premier Inn, Beefeater, and Brewers Fayre said it would achieve its accelerated aim by curbing its use of fossil gas, transitioning to clean energy, installing on-site solar panels, and purchasing a zero emission vehicle fleet, conceding that a "small remainder" of emissions might have to be offset through tree planting or carbon capture and storage projects.

Chief executive Alison Brittain said the company was "scrutinising all aspects of its operation" as it worked to deliver its fast-tracked decarbonisation programme.

"We're delighted to announce our new net zero target, which improves on our previous commitment, by bringing forward the date to achieve net zero from 2050 to 2040," she said. "This builds on a long-line of environmental firsts for Whitbread, such as our drive to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics.

"We're scrutinising all aspects of our operation from business fleet to boilers to achieve our goal and achieving a net zero position a decade earlier than originally planned is the right thing to do for our business, our guests and the environment."

Whitbread, which claims to be the only UK hotel chain publicly committed to delivering net zero emissions, said the decarbonisation targets would cover emissions from energy use in buildings its owns and operates in the UK and Germany, as well as its UK-owned logistics fleet.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng commended the company for its new target and urged other businesses to follow suit. "We are leading the world through bold commitments to end our contribution to climate change and I'm delighted to see Whitbread showing their support for those ambitions by pledging to accelerate their own plans to go green," he said. "All businesses have a responsibility to drive forward environmental commitments and only by working hand-in-hand with industry can we make sure we continue building back greener towards a cleaner future."

The new target comes just a few months after the hotel owner launched two green bonds totalling £550m to finance a range of sustainability initiatives, including energy efficiency upgrades, renewables deployment, green building designs, waste reduction efforts, and clean transport infrastructure.

The financing push came just a week after the hospitality firm announced a partnership with Engie that will see the energy company install 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charge points at Premier Inn hotels across the country.