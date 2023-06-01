'Budget hotels for the net zero age': 800-strong Premier Inn estate to ditch gas heating by 2040

Premier Inn owner Whitbread is planning get rid of gas heating across its entire 800-strong UK hotel estate by 2040 and replace it with cleaner energy sources, it announced today.

The ambitious pledge forms part of a new package of green measures unveiled today by the hospitality giant, in support of an overarching target to slash its direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions to zero by 2040.

In a statement shared with BusinessGreen, Whitbread confirmed plans to eradicate fossil fuels entirely from its nationwide Premier Inn portfolio within two decades, by switching to hotel heating systems - such as air source heat pumps - powered by renewable electricity sourced from the grid and on-site solar panels.

The company is also aiming to ensure all of its new hotels built from 2026 onwards are constructed to meet net zero specifications, its corporate car fleet is fully electric by 2030, and for 100 per cent renewable electricity to be purchased to cover its entire estate by 2026 "where possible".

Whitbread - which also owns pub and restaurant chains Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Cookhouse & Pub, among others - has also set a goal to slash its Scope 3 value chain emissions by 90 per cent by 2050. The measures are designed to support its 2050 net zero goal, which it said had been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

"Our net zero plan is integral to our business plan," said Dominic Paul, Whitbread's CEO. "Setting ambitious carbon reduction targets across Whitbread supports our people recruitment and retention, attracts more customers and has a positive impact on our local communities and suppliers. We are in a strong position as one of the few hospitality businesses to own its assets to leverage our rate of change and be confident of delivering our low carbon ambitions."

In order to deliver on its ambitions, Whitbread said all of its new-build hotels would be all-electric from now on, as well as conforming to BREEAM 'Excellent' standards for energy efficiency, and utilising an array of energy and heat recovery systems to make them more thermally-efficient.

The first all-electric Premier Inn hotel is slated to open in Swindon later this year, with the model then set to be replicated across all new builds as the chain expands, it said.

Across its existing estate, meanwhile, the company conceded making the all-electric switch away from fossil gas heating "presents more of a challenge, particularly for some of the older buildings".

But Whitbread, which owns many of its hotels outright rather than on a leasehold basis, said it was committed to retrofitting these properties with technologies such as air source heat pumps, as well as installing solar panels and more efficient kitchen equipment to help decarbonise its estate.

At the small number of sites where the firm does not have full control over its energy sources - such as in the case of district heating systems, for example - the firm said would need to weigh up the best options for decarbonisation on a case-by-case basis by firstly carrying out a major audit "to set its priorities for climate retrofitting".

"Our first step in this journey is a comprehensive audit of our estate to understand our assets, the suitability of each site for different technology options, and the potential emissions savings from each one, so we can roll out this retrofit programme in a strategic and commercially viable way," Whitbread explained in a statement.

To date, the company has already reduced its direct operational greenhouse gas emissions by 52.5 per cent over the past decade, it said.

But Rosana Elias, Whitbread's head of sustainability, said it was now in a strong position to go further, having successfully trialled the installation of air source heat pumps in 40 Premier Inn hotels to date, as well as fitting solar panels across 20 per cent of its UK estate.

"Today's plan doubles down on our commitment to reinvent budget hotels for the net zero age," she said. "We have taken a holistic approach - from how we build and operate our buildings and restaurants to how we power them through renewables, and we will work with suppliers, employees and customers to support a just transition.

"We don't claim to have all the answers now, but our plan will evolve over time and evolve as the technologies and policies that we rely on for success develop further."

