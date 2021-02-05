Hotel giant Whitbread launches £550m green bond push

Premier Inn-owner drives forward with its sustainable finance efforts despite impacts of Covid-19 lockdown on its business

Whitbread has launched two green bonds totalling £550m this week, as the Premier Inn-owner continued to drive forward with its sustainability efforts despite the headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic for its business.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to support projects which align with Whitbread's recently unveiled green financing framework, which include renewables, energy efficiency upgrades, green building designs, sustainable commodity procurement practices, clean transportation, and efforts to reduce landfill waste, it said.

Issued on Wednesday with second party support from Sustainalytics, the first bond has been priced at £300m with a maturity date of May 2027, with the second £250m green bond due in May 2031.

Whitbread's group finance director Nicholas Cadbury thanked "our new bond investors and our relationship banks for their strong support".

"We are particularly pleased that we have been able to reinforce Whitbread's long-term commitment to sustainability by establishing this green bond framework and issuing these green bonds," he said. "Whitbread is committed to being a force for good for all our stakeholders, including our people, customers, suppliers, in the communities in which we operate, and for the wider world around us."

The company has a science-based target to cut its carbon intensity in half between 2012 and 2025 on the way to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. All its sites in the UK are powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, while the firm has also committed to remove single-use plastics from its business by 2025.

However, the green bond launches come during a challenging period for the hospitality sector as a result of the pandemic. The hotel and restaurant operator - which also owns brands such as Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, and employs 30,000 people in the UK - last year raised around £1bn to help it manage the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which has forced it to shut all its sites in the UK during lockdown.

In addition to the green bonds, the firm this week struck an agreement with its creditors to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility (RCF) by another year to September 2023, which will see the size of the RCF fall from £850m this year to £725m by September next year.

The company said the impact of the green bonds on its gross debt would be largely offset by the £225m step down in the RCF in September next year, as well as a proposed repayment of around £284m of private placement notes.

"The refinancing announced today demonstrates the strength of our underlying business, and is another key step in ensuring that we emerge from the crisis as a leaner, stronger and more resilient business," said Cadbury.

The news comes in the same week as a new analysis from credit ratings agency Moody's predicted a bumper year for the green and sustainable bonds market, with projections suggesting the global issuance of sustainable bonds will grow 32 per cent in 2021 to hit a record $650bn.