'Relax and refuel': Premier Inn to roll out EV charge points at hundreds of hotels

Up to 1,000 fast-charging EV stations to be installed at hotels across the country in deal claimed to be largest signed to date for charge points in hospitality sector

Electric vehicle (EVs) drivers staying at Premier Inn hotels will soon be able to refuel as they eat their breakfast, after its owner Whitbread signed a major deal with energy specialist Engie that will see 1,000 charge points installed at hotels around the country.

The deal announced this morning will reportedly result in the biggest roll-out to date of high power EV charge points for the UK's hospitality sector, and has been touted by Engie as setting an example for how hotels and restaurants can play a role in accelerating the UK's transition a zero emission economy.

Premier Inn guests and members of the public signed up to the GeniePoint Network will be able to use the 50kW+ chargers, which will refuel EVs in just 30 minutes using clean power, Engie explained.

Some 600 GeniePoint charge points have already been planned at 300 hotels across the next three years, with the first set to be installed in Enfield, East London in March, it added.

Simon Leigh, procurement director at Premier Inn, anticipated the move would help alleviate guests concerns' about not being able to refuel their electric cars when on a trip.

"We know that 'range anxiety' is a real concern for many of our guests who own electric cars," he said. "Knowing that in many locations they will soon be able to arrive and have access to a high-speed charge point to quickly refuel their car while they relax and refuel themselves will be a great source of comfort."

Whitbread is also the owner of a number of popular pubs and restaurant chains, including Beefeater and Brewers' Fayre.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng toasted the initiative, stressing that boosting public access to high-power EV charging points would be key to accelerating the deployment of battery cars in the UK.

"This fantastic initiative between two great companies will allow for stress-free electric vehicle charging when we are able to visit our favourite pubs and restaurants again - allowing consumers to charge up in record time, while encouraging others to make that all important switch to electric," he said.

EVs, he added, were key to the goverment's plans "cut emissions, build back greener and kick start a green industrial revolution across the country".

Sam Hockman, divisional chief executive of Engie UK and Ireland's futures division, said the deal demonstrated that the hospitality sector could play a significant part in helping the UK meet its decarbonisation objectives.

"This important move by Whitbread highlights the key role the hospitality sector can play to support not only the uptake of EVs, but also the UK's wider commitment to become net zero by 2050," he said.

The news comes in the same week as Centrica and ABB signed a deal that will see the energy giant firm provide a range of services to help the engineering technology giant transition to an all-electric fleet.

Under the terms of the deal, Centrica will deliver a package of charging installations, aftersales services, and infrastructure planning for ABB employees' homes, in many instances using charging technology provided by ABB.

ABB estimates its carbon footprint could be reduced by 20 per cent through fleet electrification. "Our business mileage in the UK last year was our second-highest source of carbon emissions," explained ABB UK country managing director David Hughes. "As part of our plans to achieve carbon neutrality in our own operations by 2030, we are committed to transitioning our company car fleet to all-electric fleet by 2025. With over 500 cars, this is a substantial investment and commitment to a sustainable future."