waste crime
Waste crime: Smart rubbish-tracking tech given £1m government boost
Environmental consultancy Anthesis and waste analytics company Topolytics secure grant funding to help digitise tracking of household and commercial waste
UN amends anti-dumping rules in plastic waste crack down
Changes to Basel Convention make it illegal to ship plastic waste between countries without prior consent, but fears remain over escalating plastic crisis
E-waste fraudster ordered to pay back £1.3m
Terry Soloman Dugbo is currently serving more than seven years in prison for e-waste crimes
Waste crime costs England £600m a year, research finds
Report from waste trade body ESA calls for stronger regulation to combat illegal waste operators and save taxpayers money