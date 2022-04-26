'Fighting a losing battle': NAO warns UK's waste crime elimination target under threat

Environment Agency waste crime prosecutions have fallen from a high of 800 per year to just 50 in recent years
A 2018 pledge by ministers to eliminate waste crime is in doubt as organised crime groups enjoy rising returns from tax avoidance, fly-tipping and other waste-related crimes, at the same time as waste...
