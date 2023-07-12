'Polluters must pay': Government to remove cap on fines imposed by environmental regulators

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'Polluters must pay': Government to remove cap on fines imposed by environmental regulators

Defra confirms new legislation will lift the limit on civil monetary penalties that can be handed out by environmental agencies

Companies that breach environmental regulations could soon see a major increase in the fines they face, after the government today announced new legislation to remove the cap on civil monetary penalties...

