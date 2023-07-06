Environment Agency: Almost a fifth of all waste in England thought to be illegally handled

Nearly a fifth of waste produced in England could be ending up in the hands of criminals, according to a new survey of industry stakeholders carried out by the Environment Agency (EA) revealing widespread fears among legitimate operators that they are being forced to compete with criminal enterprises.

The watchdog's annual National Waste Crime Survey 2023 invited members of the waste industry, related service providers such as local authorities and environmental consultants, and landowners and farmers to anonymously respond to questions on their own experiences of waste crime.

The almost 850 respondents were a self-selecting group, but they revealed that many within the industry regard waste crime as a widespread and worsening problem.

The results found 18 per cent of all waste in England is perceived to be illegally managed, which would be equivalent to approximately 34 million tonnes across England every year or enough to fill four million skips.

Separate industry research has calculated that waste crime costs the English economy £1bn every year through evaded tax, environmental and social harm, and lost legitimate business. Common waste-related crimes include fly-tipping, illegal incineration of waste, landfill tax avoidance, and the deliberate mislabelling of waste to enable it to be illegally exported.

Approximately 44 per cent of respondents from within the waste industry and 52 per cent of landowners or farmers said they were affected by waste crime. Respondents also suggested the costs associated with waste crime have risen.

"There is little evidence that waste crime has decreased in the past year, and some crimes (such as small-scale fly tipping) are thought to have increased," the report stated. "The waste industry also reported experiencing higher numbers of individual instances of mis-description of waste, relative to the 2021 survey."

Respondents revealed a widespread reluctance to report waste crimes and an associated perception that the EA is struggling to provide an effective deterrent to criminal operators. The survey found just 25 per cent of waste crime is thought to be reported to the Environment Agency.

The watchdog insisted it was continuing to crackdown on waste criminals, confirming that in the 2021/22 financial year it brought 94 prosecutions against individuals and companies for waste crime offences, resulting in total fines exceeding £6.2m. It also highlighted how through its new 'Prepare, Prevent, Protect and Pursue' strategy it is working with businesses, waste management firms, and enforcement agencies to try and minimise the risk of waste crimes before they occur.

"Waste criminals put us all at risk every time they break the law," said Steve Molyneux, strategic lead on waste regulation at the EA. "Their toxic crimes cause widespread and significant harm to people, places and the economy.

"The Environment Agency is facing well-resourced, highly organised criminals whose crimes stretch beyond the waste sector to include human trafficking, drugs and money laundering. We know crime in the waste sector is rife and this survey provides us with the evidence we need to help us stay one step ahead of the criminal gangs."

Jacob Hayler, executive director of the Environmental Services Association (ESA), urged the government to ramp up enforcement mechanisms to tackle waste criminals who are undermining efforts by legitimate operators to develop a more circular economy.

"The hardened criminals and organised crime gangs that have infiltrated the sector damage the environment, cause misery to communities and cost society more than a billion pounds each year - all while undermining circular economy investment by legitimate operators," he said. "The survey response reinforces the fact that waste crime is widespread and underscores the need for effective and well-resourced enforcement alongside tougher penalties for those successfully prosecuted. The ESA and its members want to work with the Environment Agency, and the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, to help achieve these goals."

The EA said the government is implementing reforms to help in the battle against waste crime, including consulting on reforming the carriers, brokers, and dealers licensing regime, introducing mandatory digital waste tracking, and overhauling waste record keeping.

However, many industry insiders remain critical of the government's approach, alleging that cuts to the Environment Agency's budget over the past decade and a failure to more aggressively crackdown on illegal operators has allowed waste criminals to prosper.

