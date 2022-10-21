'Rubbish': Government attempts to tackle waste crime slammed by MPs

The government is being urged to ramp up its efforts to tackle waste crime, after a damning new report warned Ministers are making slow progress in addressing the issue and are off track to meet their goal of eliminating all waste crime by 2043.

The new report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of MPs argued that despite the antisocial, polluting, and costly impacts of waste crime, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Environment Agency (EA) are making only "slow and piecemeal" progress in implementing the 2018 Resources and Waste Strategy.

The PAC further criticised Defra, stating there was still no strategy or plan in place for it to reach its "hugely ambitious" target of eliminating all waste crime by 2043. The committee said that despite being four years in to the 25-year programme to meet the target, measures central to achieving the goal such as digital tracking of waste are "not even at pilot stage".

Waste crime, which includes crimes such as fly-tipping and illegally mis-categorising of waste for disposal and export, costs the economy an estimated £1bn a year. However, the PAC suggested that the real figure could be much higher due to the fact the number of incidents of waste crime, as well as the cost of addressing them, has been increasing in recent years.

"Waste crime is not getting the local or national attention needed to effectively tackle it, despite it being on the rise and increasingly dominated by organised criminal gangs" the Committee said, adding that the cost-of-living crisis could potentially further increase "incentives for people to get rid of waste inappropriately".

According to the PAC, HMRC has only pursued one prosecution for landfill tax evasion and it failed, at a cost to the public of £3.5m.

The committee said it is also concerned about the levels of illegal waste exports, which it argued the "Environment Agency is not doing enough to prevent".

According to the report, by the EA's own admission most illegal exports of waste end up in non-OECD countries where controls on the environmental harm they cause and governments' capacity to tackle waste impacts are limited.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, described the government's waste crime strategy as "another policy headline with no plan or demonstrable progress towards achieving it, despite years of resources put in".

"The result is property and countryside blighted by fly-tipping, toxic leaks into our soil, and tonnes of waste illegally exported by the UK to developing countries even less able to cope with its indefinite negative effects," she added.

Hillier also argued that the growing involvement of criminal gangs who are "adept at evading detection and who regard the fines if they are caught as merely a business expense" meant a much more stringent approach to waste crime enforcement was required.

She warned Defra's current approach to large numbers of waste crimes was "closer to decriminalisation". "Targets become meaningless - rubbish, you might say - when there isn't even a strategy for achieving them, much less any indication or measurement of progress," she said. "Sadly, all the signs four years into a 25-year target period are that the problem is getting worse."

The 2018 Resources and Waste Strategy set a goal of eliminating waste crime within 25 years and listed 14 actions to be taken to help deliver the target. But according to PAC's report, only three of these 14 actions have been taken to date. In addition, the report highlighted how Defra had been clear that the 2018 Strategy did not attempt to set out a pathway to the elimination of waste crime and that it does not yet have any means of tracking progress towards the goal.

The PAC has therefore recommended that Defra should increase the impetus with which the Resources and Waste Strategy is taken forward. It suggested Defra should provide the committee with its outline plan for the elimination of waste crime by 2043, as well as providing annual updates on progress against this plan.

The report also warned waste crime is greatly under-reported, meaning that government and agency statistics do not capture the full impact that it has on communities, businesses and the environment. According to PAC, only around one quarter of waste crime is reported, and it is not possible to estimate the amount which is illegally exported.

The PAC recommended Defra and the EA need to explore the full range of potential solutions for tackling data weaknesses, including satellite technology, and argued that where regulators rely on public reporting there should be appropriate capacity to follow up reported incidents.

Landfill tax was also highlighted in the report as an area of concern. While the tax, which was introduced in 1996, has driven down the amount of waste which has been sent to landfill and helped increase rates of recycling, it has also increased incentives to dispose of waste illegally as a means of tax avoidance.

According to PAC, HMRC has not yet achieved a single successful prosecution of landfill tax evasion. It therefore suggested that Defra should work more closely with HMRC to ensure that the current review of landfill tax takes into account the risk of increased waste crime.

The report also found that current sanctions are not effective in deterring people from committing waste crime, highlighting a number of "difficulties, delays and dangers involved in tackling organised criminals" and warning that many waste criminals regard fines as a "business expenses".

The PAC said Defra, the EA, and HMRC should be working together with relevant bodies within the criminal justice system to develop a plan for making enforcement more effective across the full spectrum of waste crime.

Defra was also called out in the report for not doing enough to support local authorities to tackle fly-tipping. PAC advised that it should be working with local authorities to set a clear national framework for tackling fly-tipping, as well as setting overall expectations and promoting good practice.

In addition, the PAC said it was concerned the EA is not doing enough to prevent the illegal export of waste. According to figures from the EA, it is estimated that around 14 million tonnes of waste are legitimately exported each year. In the five years to 2020-21, the EA inspected 1,100 shipping containers per year on average, preventing around 18,000 tonnes of waste from illegal export and saving the economy £1.3m annually.

However, the EA also said that it accepts that, despite its best efforts, it does not know the total amount of waste that is illegal exported. Figures from the Environmental Services Association estimate as much as 400,000 tonnes of waste could be exported illegally each year.

As part of its recommendations, the PAC called on the EA to write to MPs within six weeks to set out which actions would be required to enable it to better understand the true scale of illegal waste exports and what further action might be needed to tackle the issue.

Defra is currently working on a new digital waste tracking system which has been in development for four years and is seeking an IT partner for the next stage of development. However, PAC has said that while it acknowledged some progress has been made, overall its recent experience of large-scale digital programmes across government does not give it confidence Defra will be able to deliver the system in line with its waste crime reduction goals.

It has therefore asked Defra to write to the committee as soon as it has found an IT partner for the project and provide a full plan of implementation.

In response to PAC's report, Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said: "We are cracking down on waste crime and taking targeted action in this area.

"We are reforming the licencing system, introducing mandatory digital waste tracking, investing to tackle fly tipping, and supporting people to do the right thing by disposing of their waste correctly."