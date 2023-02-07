Government launches crackdown on 'shameful' waste criminals that cost UK £90m a year

The government has unveiled new reforms designed to tackle waste criminals and dangerous practices that are estimated to cost the English economy £87.2m a year.

Measures announced by Environment Minister Rebecca Pow yesterday aim to close loopholes that have been exploited by criminals to dispose of waste illegally, as the government looks to beef up efforts to deliver on its goal to eliminate waste crime by 2043.

Current rules in England and Wales allow certain low-risk, small-scale waste activities to be carried out under a registration scheme without dedicated environmental permit. However, some criminal groups have been known to exploit the lack of permits to carry out illegal activities such as stockpiling waste and evading landfill taxes.

As such, the government announced it is to remove the three most regularly abused exemptions - covering depolluted end-of-life vehicle parts, the treatment of tyres, and the recovery of scrap metal.

Moreover, the conditions governing seven further exemptions spanning the use of waste in construction, storage in containers and secure places, burning of vegetation, and treatment of waste wood will also be tightened.

The announcement follows a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) consultation on proposals to tackle crime and poor performance in the waste sector after Environment Agency regulatory compliance checks found that the system of permitting exemptions have been used to hide illegal waste activities.

For example, in November 2020 firefighters tackled a week-long blaze at a site in Bradford that had been abusing an exemption allowing the storage of old tyres in order to store 600,000 tyres. Proposed reforms would mean a full environmental permit would be needed for such large scale sites.

The government is also planning to introduce more stringent record-keeping requirements for waste exemption holders, impose limits and controls on how multiple exemptions are managed, and ban the use of exemptions at sites operating under an environmental permit.

Pow said the government determined to take the fight to "shameful criminals" who do huge damage to the environment and the economy by breaching waste management rules and evading taxes.

"We are clear in our commitment to eliminate this kind of illegal activity and these reforms will prevent dishonest operators from gaming the system and putting our health at risk," she said. "This is just one of the measures we're taking to tackle waste crime - we're also giving regulators and local authorities more power to bring criminals to justice."

Steve Molyneux, the Environment Agency's strategic lead on Waste Regulation, added that the agency is determined to make life harder for criminals by disrupting and stopping illegal activity through better regulation and tough enforcement action.

"Today's announcement will help us in our goal by restricting or removing waste exemptions that are used to mask illegal waste sites," he said.

"These sites are a risk to the environment and people's safety, and undercut legitimate business. We will keep working with government and the waste industry to drive further action on waste crime."

In addition to the overhaul of the system of permitting exemptions, Defra recently consulted on reforming the carrier, broker, dealer regime, heralding increased background checks for firms moving or trading waste. Meanwhile, Ministers are also seeking views on the introduction of mandatory digital waste tracking.

On top of this, councils are being awarded grants to tackle fly-tipping alongside funding of over £450,000 to purchase equipment such as CCTV.

The Environment Agency has also launched a National Waste Crime Survey to quiz the victims of waste crime such as landowners, insurance companies and residents to help stop criminal activity.

Businesses are also being urged to play a role in tackling waste crime by undertaking due diligence to ensure their waste providers are fully compliant with all regulations and are adhering to best practices.