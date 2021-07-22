ADVERTISEMENT

Surging waste crime costing UK economy £1bn, businesses warn

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read
Flytipping and illegal dumping in on the rise in the UK
Flytipping and illegal dumping in on the rise in the UK

Environmental Services Association research suggest waste-related crime has surged over 50 per cent in three years, potentially costing taxpayers £1bn

Waste-related crime such as flytipping and illegal dumping is on the rise in England, potentially costing the UK taxpayer upwards of £1bn a year, while impacting public health and the environment, according...

