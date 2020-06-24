vegetarian
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
Brewdog launches Beyond Meat 'hybrid burger'
New burger features 50 per cent plant-based Beyond Meat mince, and 50 per cent real beef mince
'Food security crisis': MPs warn UK food imports at huge risk from climate breakdown
Environmental Audit Committee predicts nearly a fifth of the UK's fruit and vegetables come from countries exposed to severe climate risks, as new study makes case for more plant-based diets
Catering giant Sodexo launches planet-friendly menus worldwide
Sodexo to roll out 40 plant-based recipes using ingredients that support a sustainable food system
Report: British takeaways see surge in vegan demand
New data from the British Takeaway Campaign reveals vegan dishes are one of the industry's fastest growing categories
BusinessGreen puts vegan meat to the test in a plant-based BBQ cook-off
A flurry of plant-based products have hit the UK market claiming to taste as good as real meat, but did they live up to expectations when BusinessGreen put them on the BBQ?
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
Ready, steady, sustainable cook: Free green cookery classes launch across London
30 free classes and workshops are aiming to cut down on food waste and inspire greener meals in the home
Quorn sales rise as demand for vegan food stays strong
Runaway success of the Greggs' vegan sausage roll propels growth for Quorn
Pret to gobble up EAT to expand 'Veggie Pret' brand
Sandwich chain plans to convert 'as many as possible' EAT stores into vegetarian Pret A Manger outlets
Insect carbonara, algae milk, and space farms? Sainsbury's explores greener future for food
Supermarket report considers dietary trends five, 30, and 150 years into the future, estimating a quarter of Brits could be vegetarian by 2025
Tasty challenge: UK food service sector urged to 'turbocharge' climate efforts
Sustainable Restaurant Association serves up menu of three key areas - plastics, food waste, and meat consumption - for hospitality and food service sector to tackle
Beef processor unveils vegan burger
Plant-based burger part of new range from ABP Food Group tapping into soaring demand for meat-free foods
Plastics, palm oil, and veganism: How prepared are consumer goods firms for climate risk?
CDP report shows that actions to capitalise on greener consumer trends can boost revenues while also tackling physical climate risks
Save our fruit and veg: Study warns of major climate threat to UK crops
Report recommends consumers and food sector shift towards more local and seasonal produce in order to help secure supplies of potatoes, wine, carrots and fruit
So you went vegan in January - now what?
King's College London's Sophie Medlin argues there no rules to following a plant-based diet
Waste not, want not: Inside a Jamie Oliver sustainable cooking masterclass
TV chef gives a crash course in cooking soup from surplus food, and explains why quality trumps convenience every time
Is 2019 the year of the climate conscious diet?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick argues if growing interest in planet friendly diets can be harnessed to drive real change in consumption patterns
New plant-focused diet would 'transform' planet's future, say scientists
'Planetary health diet' would prevent millions of deaths a year and avoid climate change
CES 2019: Smart materials, plant burgers and blockchain for endangered species
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show green innovations branched out from drones and EVs, with clean tech twists on everything from dishwashers to hiking gear
Retailers ready for 'Veganuary' with new plant-based products
With record numbers signing up to go vegan this month Marks & Spencer, Greggs, and Waitrose have unveiled new plant-based ranges
What's the beef?
In the wake of the latest climate change report, red meat is back on the agenda as an answer to reducing carbon emissions - but, asks Louise Gray, is it really that simple?
110 primary schools in England to serve children meat-free meals
Programme to encourage pupils to choose healthier and more sustainable options
Study: Quarter of Brits identify as 'meat-reducers' in their diets
Censuswide poll finds 28 per cent of people say they are actively attempting to reduce meat in their diet