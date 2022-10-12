Study: Eco-labels on menus prompt diners to make more sustainable choices

A first-of-its-kind study has shown how adding eco-friendly ratings to menu items can result in diners making choices which are kinder to the environment.

The research, led by the University of Bristol, found that providing a traffic light rating for the eco-friendliness of dishes on a menu significantly increased the likelihood of diners choosing more sustainable options.

"Adding a traffic light eco-label to menus increased the selection of more sustainable food items," said lead author Katie De-loyde, research associate in psychological science. "Furthermore, and somewhat surprisingly, participants were positive about the eco-label, with a huge 90 per cent of participants supporting the idea.

"Pending replication in real-world settings, our results suggest future policy could include mandatory eco-labelling, just like the health traffic light system, on food products as a way to promote more sustainable diets."

The study saw researchers ask participants whether they would order a burrito with a beef, chicken, or vegetarian filling. Each burrito was accompanied with a traffic light-style ranking its sustainability, with the vegetarian option boasting a green label that highlighted its lower carbpon footprint and environmental impacts.

The experiment found that five per cent more of the 1,399 adult participants opted for the vegetarian dish when eco-labels were included, while 17 per cent more went for vegetarian or chicken, the second most sustainable option.

"The eco-label was particularly effective among those people who reported already being motivated to act sustainably," De-loyde suggested. "This suggests these kinds of labels help people make dietary decisions which are in line with their personal values."

The study used three mock-ups of food delivery app menus, each showing the three burrito options with different accompanying information. All menus contained a photo of each item as well as the calorie content, a Fairtrade logo, a spice indicator, and the price, which was the same for all options.

But one mock-up also featured a 'social nudge' in the form of a gold star, including the words 'Most Popular' placed alongside the vegetarian burrito. And another mock-up, featured an eco-label alongside each option, with the beef burrito scoring a '5' in red, the chicken option featuring a yellow '3', and the vegetarian option a green '1' that highlighted its superior sustainability credentials.

Participants were randomly shown one of the three menu mock-ups and asked to pick a burrito option, as if they were normally ordering food.

The results, published in the journal Behavioural Public Policy, found a third of the participants who were given the 'control' menu - without a social nudge or eco-label - went for the beef burrito. However, this dropped to 29 per cent for those who had the social nudge menu, and to 16 per cent for those who had the eco-labelled menu.

Findings showed only nine per cent would order a vegetarian burrito if they were given the control menu, but this increased to 13 per cent with the social nudge and 14 per cent with the eco-label.

The research is the latest in a series of studies to explore how dietary choices can have a significant impact on carbon emissions and play a role in driving the net zero transition.

"In 2020 the UK's Committee on Climate Change advocated that beef consumption must be considerably reduced if the UK is to reach its net zero greenhouse gas emission target by 2050," said report co-author Dr Olivia Maynard from the University of Bristol. "Although further research on eco-labelling is essential, future policy may wish to consider a mandatory eco-label to help meet global climate change targets."