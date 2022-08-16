Which diet will help save our planet: climatarian, flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan?

clock • 5 min read
Credit: Beyond Meat
Image:

Credit: Beyond Meat

A climate-friendly diet is a relatively easy way to reduce your environmental impact, UCL's Mark Maslin argues

The food we consume has a massive impact on our planet. Agriculture takes up half the habitable land on Earth, destroys forests and other ecosystems and produces a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports, exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Liz Truss renews attacks on solar farms, vowing to free fields from 'paraphernalia'

10 August 2022 • 6 min read
02

Renewables industry hits back at Liz Truss's 'depressing' solar jibe

12 August 2022 • 5 min read
03

Carlton Power unveils plans for UK's latest green hydrogen hub

11 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

ScottishPower starts construction on 1.4GW Suffolk offshore wind farm

15 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Industrial decarbonisation': 20 hydrogen and CCS projects make shortlist for public funding

12 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Credit: iStock
Energy

Study: Oil majors' global decarbonisation scenarios are incompatible with Paris Agreement goals

Climate Analytics study warns global decarbonisation pathways published by BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor are not in line with Paris Agreement

Amber Rolt
clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
Simon Stiell representing the High Ambition Coalition at COP26 Climate Summit | Credit: UNFCCC, Flickr
Politics

'A proven manager and leader from a small island state': Grenada's Simon Stiell appointed UN climate chief

Environment minister from small island state pips COP26 President Alok Sharma and UNFCCC's Ovais Sarmad to influential post, where he will take up the reins from Patricia Espinosa

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 August 2022 • 3 min read
Study warns economic impacts of climate change 'far larger' than previously thought
Climate change

Study warns economic impacts of climate change 'far larger' than previously thought

A new study by the University of California explores how economic projections routinely under-estimate impact of worsening climate impacts

Amber Rolt
clock 15 August 2022 • 3 min read