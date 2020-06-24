Veganuary
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
What does the veganism tribunal ruling mean for employers?
Ethical veganism is now considered a protected belief in English law, so how vegan-friendly is your workplace?
Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges
House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas
Burger King launches new plant-based Whopper…but it's not for vegans
Soy patty will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, ruling it out for many vegetarians and vegans
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Veganuary: 250,000 Brits embrace plant-based pledge
Surge in numbers of consumers ditching meat and dairy products sends demand for vegan food soaring in January