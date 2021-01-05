Veganuary 2021: Record 440,000 commit to plant-based diet challenge

More than 440,000 people have so far signed up to the 31-day challenge in the UK, making this year's the biggest yet, according to Veganuary

The New Year has got off to a roaring start for the UK's plant-based food sector, with the number of people pledging to ditch meat and dairy as part of the annual Veganuary campaign hurtling past previous...

