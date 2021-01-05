Veganuary 2021: Record 440,000 commit to plant-based diet challenge
More than 440,000 people have so far signed up to the 31-day challenge in the UK, making this year's the biggest yet, according to Veganuary
The New Year has got off to a roaring start for the UK's plant-based food sector, with the number of people pledging to ditch meat and dairy as part of the annual Veganuary campaign hurtling past previous...
Blow for climate campaigners as government refuses to block controversial Cumbrian coal mining project
Decision not to intervene in planning process for coal mine draws widespread condemnation from politicians and green campaigners amid concerns over project's climate impact
Latest BusinessGreen webinar confirmed: Net Zero Investment - What role do investors play?
Hosted in association with Schroders, latest free webinar will next week explore the role investors can play in accelerating the net zero transition
'Real risk to wellbeing': UK summer temperatures set to rise faster than global average, study finds
Research mapping 40 years of future global climate trends has concluded that temperatures in the UK are set to increase faster than other parts of the world
UK electric vehicle market enjoys 'best ever year' in 2020
Electric vehicle market goes from strength to strength even despite Covid-19 pandemic, with UK sales making up more than one in ten new car registrations in 2020