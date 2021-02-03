Veganuary celebrates its biggest ever year with 580,000 plant-based pledges

Number of sign-ups to 31-day vegan eating challenge soars past previous records after pandemic brought impacts from food and farming systems into sharper focus

Following a fraught year for the global food system, more people pledged to ditch meat and dairy this January through the annual Veganuary campaign than ever before, its organisers have confirmed.

The team behind the 31-day vegan eating challenge revealed this week that 582,538 people from 209 different countries signed up to the campaign last month, a significant increase from 2020, when 400,000 people participated.

Veganuary attributed the record-breaking numbers to the coronavirus pandemic's spotlight on the risks of industrial meat production and a number of high-profile celebrity endorsements for the campaign.

"With the link between animal farming, the climate crisis and global pandemics making headlines nearly every day, we expected Veganuary 2021 to be the biggest yet but it exceeded all of our expectations," said Veganuary head of communications Toni Vernelli. "We applaud everyone who took part and encourage them to continue eating vegan food as often as possible."

Former Beatle Paul McCartney, primatologist Jade Goodall, broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham, comedian Sara Pascoe, campaign group Greenpeace UK, and plant-based food companies Quorn and Meatless Farms were among a raft of signatories that promoted the Veganuary campaign in an open letter in December that urged consumers to consider tweaking their diets to help protect the planet.

Vernelli added that soaring numbers of plant-based food products and menu items at retailers and restaurants had made it easier for people around the world to embrace more sustainable diets and ditch meat and dairy.

"We're grateful to all of the businesses embracing Veganuary and making it easier for more people to eat more plant-based food more often. Together we are making an enormous difference for animals, the planet and human health."

Restaurants and supermarkets across the UK expanded their meat- and dairy-free ranges last month, Veganuary said, with a new 'meatless meatball hot wrap' becoming the first new product at Pret to immediately become a top five best seller for the chain.

"At Pret we've never seen a new product come in and shift our best sellers list, and to see it during a lockdown and in less than three weeks says a lot," said Guy Meaken, UK trading director at Pret.

Meanwhile, delivery company Deliveroo confirmed it had seen a "huge increase" in demand for plant-based food over the month of January, with order volume from vegan restaurants up 146 per cent.