Omni present: Plant-based protein brand hits 500 new venues

OmniFoods has revealed that its plant-based pork and seafood proteins are to be served in more than 500 UK restaurant outlets this Veganuary, as the company continues to ramp up its international expansion plans.

Omni, whose range spans Asian cuisine and "Great British Pub Food", distributes vegan dumplings, gua bao, ramen, poke bowls, kimbaps, musubi, banh mi, burgers and wraps, 'fish' and chips, pasta, and 'steaks' across the UK hospitality sector.

The company, which is backed by green economy-facing private venture capital fund Green Monday Holdings, has R&D operations based in Canada and now distributes its products into over 20 markets, including the UK.

Diners at venues such as London's Din Tai Fung's Center Point and Covent Garden branches, Latin-Japanese street food specialists Sugoi JPN and Up North, Fisherman's Bay in Whitley - one of the top 20 Fish & Chips takeaways in the UK can expect to see Omni products on menus to mark this year's national veganuary campaign.

Moreover, Manchester-based 1998 Café and A Little Sweet bakery are both incorporating Omni products onto meat-free menu items, while branches of Down South and Oowee Vegan in Brighton and Bristol will feature Omni-based burgers. And the world's first plant-based steakhouse, the Queen Inn in Cwmbran, has made space on its meat-free menu.

The rollout comes after the brand's Golden Fillet fish and chips dish launched at Greene King pubs in October before scooping "Best Vegan Fish dish" from PETA UK. The non-profit's pick will now be available in more than 250 Hungry Horse pubs, 160 Greene King Local pubs, and 70 Farmhouse Inns owned by Greene King.

The annual Veganuary campaign - which encourages people to avoid meat throughout January - has grown exponentially since its 2014 launch.

The campaign creators claim that participants from more than 220 countries or territories have taken part, over 1,500 new vegan products and menu items have launched globally in January 2022, and nine per cent of Brits - an estimated six million people - have reduced their meat consumption since the campaign's inception.

Yet, according to YouGov research, just three per cent of Brits plan to follow a vegan or vegetarian diet during January 2023, with 89 per cent of respondents plumping for their usual diet and seven per cent of Brits undecided.

However, as previously reported by BusinessGreen, more than four-in-five of those dropping meat and dairy last January to mark Veganuary pledged to make long-term dietary changes.

And more than a third of people who opted to ditch meat and dairy for the campaign decided to permanently follow a plant-based diet, citing reasons ranging from animal welfare and health to environmental benefits.