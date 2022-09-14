European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirms fundamental reforms are coming to the European energy market as governments seek to double down on net zero transition
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Caroline Lucas argues that without an urgent attempt to grapple with the root causes of the gas crisis the government's response could yet go from bad to worse
Britain's biggest business group calls for decisive action from government to prevent soaring energy costs becoming a long term economic crisis for the UK
Active Building Centre research also calculates that building greener homes could save CO2 equivalent to use of 131,000 cars on UK roads
CBI Director-General joins chorus of voices urging government to act now to tackle looming economic and energy crisis
Critics of the net zero transition are trying to blame it for the UK's economic woes, but their arguments are looking increasingly detached from the modern world
UN chief argues oil and gas firms' profiteering off the energy crisis is 'punishing the poorest and most vulernable people, while destroying our home'
Latest data from BloombergNEF reveals 11 per cent increase in global renewable energy financing, as investment reaches record levels - is a tipping point being reached?
Analysis from think tank Ember reveals skyrocketing prices are driven almost entirely by reliance on fossil fuel gas
International Energy Agency argues nuclear power can play a significant role in supporting transition to a renewables-dominated energy system worldwide