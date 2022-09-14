Ukraine crisis

'This is the way to go': In Brussels and Westminster, a new energy order takes shape

Policy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirms fundamental reforms are coming to the European energy market as governments seek to double down on net zero transition

clock 14 September 2022 • 8 min read
This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

Politics

Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Caroline Lucas argues that without an urgent attempt to grapple with the root causes of the gas crisis the government's response could yet go from bad to worse

clock 26 August 2022 • 4 min read
CBI: Soaring energy costs risk stifling business investment in net zero transition

Policy

Britain's biggest business group calls for decisive action from government to prevent soaring energy costs becoming a long term economic crisis for the UK

clock 23 August 2022 • 6 min read
Research: Insulating UK homes could offset Russian gas use twice over while saving billpayers £2,600

Buildings

Active Building Centre research also calculates that building greener homes could save CO2 equivalent to use of 131,000 cars on UK roads

clock 15 August 2022 • 5 min read
CBI urges government to end 'power vacuum', fast track wind farm approvals

Politics

CBI Director-General joins chorus of voices urging government to act now to tackle looming economic and energy crisis

clock 09 August 2022 • 5 min read
How the net zero sceptics' medieval arguments are being overwhelmed by a very modern reality

Policy

Critics of the net zero transition are trying to blame it for the UK's economic woes, but their arguments are looking increasingly detached from the modern world

clock 09 August 2022 • 14 min read
'Grotesque greed': UN Secretary-General urges governments to tax fossil fuel firms' 'excessive' profits

Politics

UN chief argues oil and gas firms' profiteering off the energy crisis is 'punishing the poorest and most vulernable people, while destroying our home'

clock 04 August 2022 • 4 min read
'Demand has never been higher': How the energy crisis is proving an 'accelerant' for renewable energy

Investment

Latest data from BloombergNEF reveals 11 per cent increase in global renewable energy financing, as investment reaches record levels - is a tipping point being reached?

clock 02 August 2022 • 7 min read
Study: Fossil fuel gas responsible for 80 per cent of increase in electricity prices

Infrastructure

Analysis from think tank Ember reveals skyrocketing prices are driven almost entirely by reliance on fossil fuel gas

clock 19 July 2022 • 2 min read
IEA warns clean energy transition 'harder, riskier, and more expensive' without nuclear

Nuclear

International Energy Agency argues nuclear power can play a significant role in supporting transition to a renewables-dominated energy system worldwide

clock 30 June 2022 • 4 min read
