Research: Insulating UK homes could offset Russian gas use twice over while saving billpayers £2,600

Better insulating millions of draughty homes across the country would allow the UK to offset its Russian gas imports more than twice over while also slashing household energy bills by over £2,600, fresh research released today by the Active Building Centre (ABC) calculates.

Moreover, rolling out the same energy efficiency improvements to just new-build homes in England could also deliver a reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent to removing up to 131,000 cars from the UK's roads per year, the research estimates.

Researchers said the findings serve to highlight how "critically important" the energy performance of UK homes is to solving urgent challenge surrounding national energy security, the rising cost-of-living and climate change.

"This research starkly demonstrates how radically different our national debate around energy security, the cost of living and climate change would be, if we were able to tackle our wasteful and inefficient housing stock and turn it from a liability into an asset," said Chris Brierley, head of corporate affairs at the Active Building Centre, a centre of excellence working to accelerate the UK's drive towards net zero carbon buildings. "We must not wait for the next crisis to remind us of this lesson once again."

ABC's research team compared the average energy demand, running costs and operational carbon emissions of an average-sized UK standard-build home against the performance of the ‘active' homes being built at two developments on which the ABC is advising: Hill Marshall's 1300-home for-sale housing scheme in Marleigh, Cambridgeshire, and Flintshire County Council's affordable housing development at Connah's Quay.

These homes variously make use of a range of green technologies - which can include solar power, battery storage, electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps, as well as improved fabric and optimised design - with a view to achieving energy self-sufficiency and net zero operational carbon, the organisation explained.

Meanwhile, its research found that fossil gas accounted for approximately two-thirds - or 318.4 TWh - of UK household energy consumption in 2021, primarily used for space and water heating and to fuel kitchen appliances. In the same period, Russian imports made up 33.8 TWh worth of the UK's gas supply, the figures showed.

ABC therefore estimated that the active homes in Marleigh and Connah's Quay would deliver average annual energy savings ranging from 1258 kWh to 2664 kWh per home. Applying those savings to the UK's 28.6m homes would therefore equate to a total reduction in domestic energy demand between 36.0 TWh and 76.2 TWh.

That could be enough to offset gas imports from Russia at least once, and as many as two times over, equating to between 7.4 per cent and 15.7 per cent of the UK's total net natural gas imports, which were 485.1 TWh in 2021, ABC estimated.

With the new energy price cap introduced by Ofgem in April 2022 having set electricity unit costs at 28p per kWh, the current annual electricity and gas bill has risen to £1,971 for the typical household, although this is set to rise once again to over £3,000 in October 2022, and potentially to over £4,000 in January next year.

Undertaking a comparative analysis of the cost savings provided by the active homes in Marleigh and Connah's Quay, ABC found potential annual savings ranging from approximately £1,400 to more than £2,600 per household - which are set to rise further when the new price cap comes into force in October, researchers warned.

According to ABC, projected savings can exceed the average household's current annual energy spend because the most efficient and sophisticated active homes are capable of generating surplus electricity and intelligently selling back to the grid at peak hours.

The research findings come as the UK government, and Britain's next Prime Minister, face mounting pressure to set out how they plan to support billpayers facing soaring energy costs this winter.

Yesterday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said his Party would invest £6bn a year in insulating homes across the country in order to help curb the impact of rising energy bills, but neither Tory leadership remaining candidate - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - has announced any plans to boost the energy efficiency of UK homes.

That is despite calculations from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) that direct and indirect emissions from buildings exceed those of any other sector in the UK.

ABC concluded that "the environmental impact of improving buildings standards, even just for new-build homes, is dramatic".

With new home completions in England running at a rate of 166,000 per year from 2017-21, building according to the standards used in Marleigh and Connah's Quay could reduce the operational carbon emissions of new homes by 118,000 to 221,000 tons of CO2 annually, according to ABC. A figure which it says is the yearly CO2 output of 70,000 to 131,000 cars.

According to Brierley, the invasion of Ukraine has added extra impetus to the "long overdue" move away from foreign fossil fuel imports. He added that this has been a major driver of inflation and economic slowdown across Europe.

"The UK's total Russian gas imports are dwarfed by the energy savings on offer if our homes were able to better consume, store and generate their own electricity," he said.

He added that as households prepare to face annual energy bills of more than £3,000 from October, many could be earning money by selling their surplus energy back to the National Grid if their homes were energy-efficient, smart and self-sufficient.

"While energy security and the cost-of-living crisis are understandably front of mind at the moment, climate change remains the single biggest challenge facing humanity," he added. "The UK simply cannot meet its net-zero goals without a transformation of how we build, heat and power our homes and other buildings."