IEA warns clean energy transition 'harder, riskier, and more expensive' without nuclear

Nuclear power can help to reduce reliance on risky fossil fuels, cut carbon emissions, and support the shift to a global energy system dominated by renewables, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which warns that delivering a net zero economy without atomic energy is likely to prove "harder, riskier, and more expensive".

The latest report from the influential energy body, released yesterday, argues that with the world in the grips of an energy supply crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine the case for extending the life of existing nuclear power plants or build more nuclear power capacity to help support the clean energy transition has been strengthened.

The report highlights how countries which opt to maintain or increase nuclear capacity can reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels while also helping to enable electricity systems to integrate higher shares of wind and solar power, which the IEA views as providing the backbone of the world's future energy system.

At present, nuclear is still the world's second largest source of low carbon power after hydro electricity, with atomic power plants spread across 32 countries.

However, around 63 per cent of the today's nuclear generating capacity in operation comes from plants that are more than 30 years old and are expected to be retired or require costly upgrades in the coming years. Many were built in the wake of the oil price shocks of the 1970s, but subsequent nuclear disasters such as that at Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011, coupled with the typically high costs associated with developing new plants, have stymied development of new projects in many parts of the world.

However, with surging fossil fuel prices and energy security concerns having once again reared their head in 2022, advocates of nuclear power have stepped up calls for governments to extend the life of existing plants and introduce policies that can help fast track the development of new projects.

Against the current backdrop, Fatih Birol, IEA's executive director, said he believed nuclear power "has a unique opportunity to stage a comeback", although he stressed that this was "by no means guaranteed".

"It will depend on governments putting in place robust policies to ensure safe and sustainable operation of nuclear plants for years to come - and to mobilise the necessary investments including in new technologies," he said. "And the nuclear industry must quickly address the issues of cost overruns and project delays that have bedevilled the construction of new plants in advanced economies. As a result, advanced economies have lost market leadership, as 27 out of 31 reactors that started construction since 2017 are Russian or Chinese designs."

In the IEA's modelled pathway for reaching net zero emissions worldwide by 2050, it projects nuclear power capacity doubling between 2020 and 2050, with the potential construction of new plants in all countries open to the technology.

However, it still expects renewable electricity sources to dominate the global energy mix, with nuclear power projected to make up only around eight per cent of the mix by mid-century.

The IEA warned that due to the ageing state of the world's current nuclear fleet and concerns over the costs of new developments, there was a risk that nuclear power capacity in advanced economies could shrink by a third by the end of the current decade.

The report is likely to prove controversial in some quarters with environmental groups maintaining that nuclear projects are hugely expensive, take years to build, and can distract from more cost effective clean energy investments in renewables and energy efficiency improvements.

But the IEA report argues that while the upfront cost and effort of developing new nuclear power at present can be challenging, such plants can generally deliver electricity at a cost that is competitive with wind and solar power in most regions.

The IEA is therefore calling for more robust policies to support the use of nuclear power worldwide in order to help bolster the clean energy transition, as well as government financing mechanisms to help mobilise private sector investment in fresh capacity and innovation.

It comes amid reports today that the UK government has hired Barclays to lead a search for investors willing to back a major new 3.2GW nuclear plant at Sizewell in Suffolk, as part of its aim to build eight new nuclear reactors by 2030, according to the Financial Times.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the UK's Nuclear Industry Association, welcomed the IEA's conclusions, arguing the need for the UK to "get the most of our existing stations to hit net zero with out energy security intact".

"Here in the UK, that means green labelling nuclear in the upcoming taxonomy, getting on with Sizewell C, and mobilising investment in other large and small-scale projects as soon as possible," he said. "We should aim to restore UK and G7 market leadership in nuclear, and take our sovereign industrial capabilities once again the envy of the world."

