CBI urges government to end 'power vacuum', fast track wind farm approvals

CBI Director-General Tony Danker has become the latest high-profile figure to call on the government to end the "August power vacuum" in Downing Street and take urgent steps to address looming energy price rises that are poised to plunge the UK into recession this autumn.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson on holiday, Number 10 has continued to argue the government cannot make any major policy or spending decisions until a new Prime Minister is appointed in early September. Meanwhile, the two candidates to replace him - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - stand accused of failing to set out sufficiently detailed and ambitious plans on how to tackle soaring energy costs that the latest projections suggest could reach over £4,200 a year for the average household from January.

In a statement released yesterday, Danker argued there were steps Johnson could take before he leaves office that would help tackle the looming crisis without breaching the convention that requires caretaker prime ministers not to introduce major new policies that bind their successors.

Specifically, the business group called on Johnson to issue a new 'Cost of Living Pledge' that would see him bring together both leadership candidates in the next two weeks to agree how to support people and businesses with energy bills before Ofgem confirms the price cap rise for October on 26th August. "This will allow the current Prime Minister to issue reassurances on 26th that people will be significantly supported - not waiting until 5 September or later," the CBI said.

The group also called for the Prime Minister to instruct the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare for an emergency budget in September and direct the Cabinet Secretary to prepare a range of options to present to the leadership candidates on how to support the most vulnerable people and firms through the autumn and winter.

In addition, the CBI reiterated its long-standing calls for the government to take "overdue, pro-growth decisions" that could help boost business confidence and help tackle soaring energy prices. Most notably, it urged on the government to make good on its promise to cut approval times for new offshore wind farms from four years to one.

"The economic situation people and businesses are facing requires all hands to the pump this summer," said Danker. "We simply cannot afford a summer of government inactivity while the leadership contest plays out followed by a slow start from a new Prime Minister and Cabinet.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor should be taking the next few weeks to grip the emerging crisis and the planning required to tackle it. This will also give their successor - whomever that may be - the very best chance of getting quickly out of the blocks. That means whirring the Whitehall machine into action to prepare for day one of a new premiership, allowing the candidates to interact now with officials on what can be done to help the most vulnerable people and businesses as inflation continues to rise."

He also echoed calls from across the political spectrum for the government and the two leadership candidates to develop a bolder plan to tackle soaring energy bills. "Crucially, there is going to be a great deal of worry for many over how they will pay their energy bills after the next price cap," he said. "It makes no sense to wait an agonising 10 days or so from the price cap announcement to 'day one' of a new leader. That means the Prime Minister and the candidates should come together to agree a common pledge to support people and help quell fears."

The intervention came on the same day as Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on the Tory leadership candidates to fully cancel the imminent £1,400 increase in the energy price cap this October and introduce an "energy furlough scheme" that would see the government pick up the £36bn cost of soaring domestic energy bills.

The proposal came as analyst firm Cornwall Insight again upgraded its projections for domestic energy bills, predicting the cap is now expected to rise to £3,582 a year from October - up from previous predictions of £3,359 a year. Prices are then expected to rise again in January to £4,266 a year. The projected increases suggest average domestic bills could more than treble from the £1,277 cap that was set in October last year. Experts again highlighted how more than 95 per cent of the increase has been driven by soaring wholesale gas prices at a time when the green levies on energy bills have remained relatively flat.

"We are facing a catastrophe this winter, a drop in living standards unlike anything we have seen in my lifetime," Davey said, adding that the cost of a new energy furlough scheme could be largely met through a more extensive windfall tax on the energy sector and the higher VAT receipts that have resulted from rising inflation.

"It would mean a huge sigh of relief across the country," he added. "We've looked at everything we possibly can and the only thing that cuts it is saying: this rise can't happen… These rises hit poorer households twice as hard as richer ones. So this will help poorer households twice as much. It is dramatically progressive. And it is simple - it means you will have no one left without help, including those households where landlords may not pass on discounts."

However, the frontrunner to become the next Prime Minister, Liz Truss, yesterday pointedly refused to confirm that additional support for households would be provided, instead reiterating that she would prioritise tax cuts as a means of helping people cope with soaring inflation.

Meanwhile, business groups are increasingly concerned that the debate over energy bills has focused on rising costs for households and as such there has been little debate over how to support businesses that are similarly facing soaring bills.

In addition, Bloomberg yesterday reported that the government was preparing for a winter energy crisis 'reasonable worst case scenario' that could see peak demand surpass capacity in a way that could require emergency energy saving measures for a number of days in January. The government stressed that under its base case scenario supply would continue to match demand, but sources indicated that in the event of a cold winter or disruption to energy imports from the continent the UK could face organised blackouts and sweeping energy-saving measures.