CBI: Soaring energy costs risk stifling business investment in net zero transition

Almost a third of UK companies expect soaring winter energy costs to stifle investment in the measures that can accelerate the net zero transition, the CBI has warned, as it urged the government to act decisively to cushion the impact on homes and businesses and "prevent a short-term crunch becoming a longer-term crisis".

Britain's biggest business lobby group, which represents 190,000 companies, said many firms were already being impacted by rising energy costs, and that further price rises from this autumn could push many viable businesses to the brink, thereby exacerbating the looming economic recession.

The group also warned that growing numbers of businesses find themselves stuck in a vicious circle whereby soaring energy costs are undermining their ability to invest in net zero related measures, such as clean tech deployments and energy effiency upgrades, that could serve to curb their energy bills.

It stressed that urgent government action was needed to support companies and their supply chains - and in particular small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) - through the looming crisis, alongside a major national energy efficiency drive to rollout domestic insulation and green energy technologies.

CBI chief policy director, Matthew Fell, warned the looming energy crisis spelled "serious consequences, not just for individuals but for the wider economy".

"While helping struggling consumers remains the number one priority, we can't afford to lose sight of the fact that many viable businesses are under pressure and could easily tip into distress without action," he said. "With firms under pressure not to pass on rising costs, there is a risk that vital business investment is paused or halted entirely. That in turn could pose a real threat to the UK's economic recovery and net zero transition."

The CBI's intervention comes just days before Britain's energy regulator, Ofgem, is set to reveal the new energy price cap for the autumn period, which is widely expected to see average energy bills rise to around £3,500 from October, before then to potentially exceeding £4,200 from January.

Supply chain disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic combined with the fall out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen the global price of fossil gas soar in recent months, leaving the UK homes and businesses particularly exposed to fast-rising energy costs due to the country's heavy reliance on gas for both electricity and heating.

Business customers are not impacted by the changes to the price cap and many will have long term energy supply agreements in place. But a CBI survey reveals 69 per cent of UK companies expect their energy costs to increase in the next three months, with almost a third anticipating rises of more than 30 per cent.

And, while around a third expect to be able to absorb these costs without passing them on to suppliers or customers, 30 per cent believe soaring energy costs could act as a barrier to future growth, by stifling current or planned investment in energy efficiency or net zero measures, the group warned.

The CBI has therefore published a three-point plan of action today which it argues could be delivered at pace by the government to support both vulnerable consumers and businesses by targeting support where it is most needed.

Specifically, it urged the government to urgently introduce targeted interventions to support vulnerable households struggling to meet the costs of rising bills and rollout an ambitious ECO+ scheme to expand funding for energy efficiency upgrades for fuel poor homes.

Energy efficiency support should also be provided by the government for the most energy intensive sectors through an expansion of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, it added.

And it is also pressing the government to announce a business rates freeze now for 2023/24 to provide investment certainty, replicate pandemic measures such as the HMRC's 'Time to Pay' scheme, and potentially expand the Covid Recovery Loan Scheme if needed.

"The guiding principles for any intervention must be to act at speed, and to target help at those households and firms that need it most," said Fell. "Firms aren't asking for a handout. But they do need Autumn to be the moment that government grips the energy cost crisis. Decisive action now will give firms headroom on cashflow and prevent a short-term crunch becoming a longer-term crisis."

It comes as the government is reportedly drawing up a package of suggested measures for the next Prime Minister - who is set to be announced on 5th September - to help support the millions of vulnerable households and businesses facing a huge increase energy costs this winter.

Reports yesterday suggest the Ministers are considering plans for a new subsidy scheme to support the likes of cement, glass, and chemicals manufacturers, which are thought to be facing the biggest risk of shutdowns or site closures due to soaring energy costs this winter.

The Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) insisted that it would "continue to support business in navigating the months ahead", but that "no national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy".

The government said it had provided £4.6bn in support for private sector companies through measures such as the doubling of its support for energy intensive firms, reduced employer national insurance, reductions in fuel duty, and the introduction of a 50 per cent business rates relief.

However, details of further plans from the government to tackle the energy crisis remain scarce, and there is no guarantee Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss would adopt such proposals with both candidates reluctant to set out plans for a comprehensive support package during this summer's leadership campaign.

Both candidates insist they remain committed to climate action and the UK's 2050 net zero target, but have also faced criticism from across the political divide for lacking adequate, detailed plans to contend with the impacts of soaring energy costs from this autumn.

Sunak has promised a legally binding target to make the UK energy independent by 2045, and has pledged to scrap VAT on energy bills, while also hinting at plans to expand energy efficiency for homes and buildings.

In contrast, Truss, who is widely regarded as the frontrunner, has hinted she would draw up an emergency budget shortly after taking office geared towards tackling the looming crisis, but has offered few specific policy proposals beyond a proposal to pause green levies on energy bills and revive fracking in areas where it commands support.

Meanwhile, the government again signalled yesterday that it would not call on the public and businesses to take steps to save energy, despite other European government's launching communications campaigns to help drive down energy use this winter. A spokesperson for the government said decisions on energy use were "decisions for individuals".

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.