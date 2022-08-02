'Demand has never been higher': How the energy crisis is proving an 'accelerant' for renewable energy

Latest data from BloombergNEF reveals 11 per cent increase in global renewable energy financing, as investment reaches record levels - is a tipping point being reached?
The global economic outlook may be worryingly bleak, but there is still little evidence that inflation and dwindling investor confidence are impacting the booming renewables market as investment continued...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial