'Demand has never been higher': How the energy crisis is proving an 'accelerant' for renewable energy

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
'Demand has never been higher': How the energy crisis is proving an 'accelerant' for renewable energy

Latest data from BloombergNEF reveals 11 per cent increase in global renewable energy financing, as investment reaches record levels - is a tipping point being reached?

The global economic outlook may be worryingly bleak, but there is still little evidence that inflation and dwindling investor confidence are impacting the booming renewables market as investment continued...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

Households can now take a 'home energy MOT', but are the UK's efficiency efforts stalling?

Most read
01

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Real, verifiable climate impact': Voluntary carbon market council unveils 'core principles' for CO2 credits

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tory members back stronger green energy policies, as Sunak cools on heat pumps

28 July 2022 • 8 min read

More on Investment

The next PM must move fast to unlock investment in long duration energy storage
Politics

The next PM must move fast to unlock investment in long duration energy storage

Long duration energy storage is vital for Britain’s energy security, and the next Tory leader must urgently respond to industry proposals to grow the market, writes Drax's Will Gardiner

Will Gardiner, Drax
clock 02 August 2022 • 4 min read
Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024
Policy

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

Scottish Government unveils plans to ensure all new homes and properties are fitted with low carbon alternatives to gas boilers

Amber Rolt
clock 02 August 2022 • 2 min read
Coal is mined around the world for power and steel production | Credit: iStock
Energy

Is the mining sector ready and able to deliver net zero?

BusinessGreen sits down with CEO of the International Council of Mining and Metals to discuss the battery gold rush and the potential for a 'sustainable' mining boom in Europe

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 August 2022 • 13 min read