Transport

Government announces £80m funding boost to improve England's bus services

DfT said investment will continue to help lower fares, improve bus reliability, and prevent service reductions

clock 28 September 2023 • 3 min read
Rail

'Our users want to travel sustainably': Search engine Ecosia launches rail travel booking tool

Ecosia plans to donate 100 per cent of profits from the new online rail booking service into environmental initiatives such as tree planting and regenerative agriculture

clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read
Transport

'Get around for £2': Government extends regional bus fare cap to encourage greener travel

Offer will remain available for single bus tickets on over 5,000 routes in England outside London, helping passengers save money and make more sustainable travel choices

clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read
Rail

Trains over planes: How boosting competition across Europe's high speed rail network could spark greener travel choices

Research from SilverRail suggests increased competition on key high speed rail routes could help curb demand for air travel

clock 27 June 2023 • 3 min read
Shipping

Cleaner cruising: MSC Cruises sets course for net zero emissions

Cruise operator reveals ambitions for maiden journey of new ship to be powered by bio-LNG as it seeks to demonstrate the potential for greener cruises

clock 26 May 2023 • 4 min read
Marketing

Ad Net Zero urges UK advertising delegates to ditch plane for train to global summit

Return trip from London to Cannes via train generates 30 times less CO2 than flying, it estimates

clock 03 April 2023 • 2 min read
Transport

Get back on the bus: Government unveils plans to boost UK's bus sector

Latest initiatives include new drive to support skills across the bus industry and a £3m investment in a new electric bus fleet in Leicester

clock 21 March 2023 • 3 min read
Transport

TfL unveils first Climate Action Plan in response to worsening extreme weather risks

Climate resilience plan aims to address challenges faced by London's transport network as flood and heatwave risks intensify

clock 17 March 2023 • 3 min read
Transport

Net Zero Tourism: Report warns global collaboration required for 'climate-ready' travel

New study urges tourism and transport sectors to unite to accelerate the development of green travel services

clock 01 March 2023 • 4 min read
Transport

Climate Perks: UK employers set to offer staff 5,000 days extra leave to encourage greener travel

Possible claims employers signing up to its Climate Perks scheme will offer staff two paid 'journey days' on holiday to incentivise travel without flying

clock 04 January 2023 • 2 min read
