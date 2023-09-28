DfT said investment will continue to help lower fares, improve bus reliability, and prevent service reductions
Ecosia plans to donate 100 per cent of profits from the new online rail booking service into environmental initiatives such as tree planting and regenerative agriculture
Offer will remain available for single bus tickets on over 5,000 routes in England outside London, helping passengers save money and make more sustainable travel choices
Research from SilverRail suggests increased competition on key high speed rail routes could help curb demand for air travel
Cruise operator reveals ambitions for maiden journey of new ship to be powered by bio-LNG as it seeks to demonstrate the potential for greener cruises
Return trip from London to Cannes via train generates 30 times less CO2 than flying, it estimates
Latest initiatives include new drive to support skills across the bus industry and a £3m investment in a new electric bus fleet in Leicester
Climate resilience plan aims to address challenges faced by London's transport network as flood and heatwave risks intensify
New study urges tourism and transport sectors to unite to accelerate the development of green travel services
Possible claims employers signing up to its Climate Perks scheme will offer staff two paid 'journey days' on holiday to incentivise travel without flying