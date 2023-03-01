Net Zero Tourism: Report warns global collaboration required for 'climate-ready' travel

It will require a global effort, involving policy makers, investors, and collaboration between the tourism and transportation sector, if the tourism industry is to deliver on its goal to achieve net zero emissions.

That is the headline conclusion from a new report published today called Envisioning Tourism in 2030 & Beyond, which has urged the tourism and transport sector to work more closely together to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

The report, which was published by the Travel Foundation with the Centre of Expertise in Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality, Breda University of Applied Sciences, the European Tourism Futures Institute, and the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions, models the impact of different decarbonisation measures across the tourism and travel sectors.

As such, it sets out a series of recommendations for how to curb the industry's carbon footprint, including more governments featuring international aviation emissions in their national climate action plans; more tourist boards and travel companies targeting a greater proportion of short-haul customers and bringing net zero products to market; and increased investment in greener forms of transport, which could be adopted and promoted by the tourism industry.

It also argues that offsetting remains a "sticking plaster" solution and as such the industry should instead focus on decarbonisation and measures that can curb expected rapid growth in aviation.

The authors of the report said its aim was to provide signatories of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, which was unveiled at the COP26 Climate Summit in late 2021, with a positive vision of how tourism can achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The researchers set out a number of future scenarios whereby the global tourism industry delivers on its climate goals.

For example, it suggests a scenario where tourists might make the same number or even more trips each a year, but they typically travel shorter distances with tourism businesses working to target closer-proximity travellers. As such, the researchers envision more use of rail, electric cars, and coach and ferry options for future holidays. Under this 'climate friendly' scenario long-haul travellers would take fewer trips but would be more likely to stay longer and use more energy efficient accommodation.

One of the report's main recommendations is for all emissions to be covered by tourism's decarbonisation efforts. The researchers said that with few exceptions, international aviation emissions are not included in national climate action plans submitted under the Paris Agreement commitments, which they said distorts decision-making and disincentivises investment in projects that can curb aviation emissions.

Tessa Lee, senior manager for climate and sustainability at Expedia Group, said the research "helps us better understand our collective path forward and align around action."

"Our social impact and sustainability strategy aims to address ways the industry mitigates and adapts to climate change and travel," she added.

Shaun Mann, senior tourism specialist from the World Bank Group praised the research for its calls for collective action, which he said "are fundamental building blocks for tourism futures".

Alix Farr, sustainability lead at Skyscanner, added that the report should act as a "catalyst" for an important conversation the industry needs to have around how growth and net zero targets can be aligned?

"We share a view of the value of the travel and tourism industry, and a desire to ensure it can continue to grow in an equitable way," she said. "But this report makes it clearer than ever: we must keep asking ourselves the hard questions and pursuing urgent and transformative solutions in order to reach our very ambitious - but critically important - goals for 2030."

The report also called for a global plan to optimise tourism's growth and distribution flows in a way which could be both equitable for developing economies and compatible with climate targets, given that limits on the number of flights may be needed.

The report's modelling showed that without action to tackling aviation's carbon footprint, emissions from the longest-haul flights will quadruple by 2050, accounting for 41 per cent of tourism's total emissions, but only four per cent of all journeys.

As such, the report argued alternative forms of transport such as rail, ferry coach and electric cars all require major investment.

The report comes a day after a major new study from the Royal Society warned that various technologies and fuels designed to slash emissions from the aviation sector all face significant challenges as they try to scale up.

In further sustainable tourism news this week, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) yesterday announced it has been certified as a sustainable holiday destination based on the Global Sustainable Tourism Council's (GSTC's) destination criteria.

According to the STB it secured certification across four main areas, including sustainable management, socio-economic sustainability, cultural sustainability, and environmental sustainability.