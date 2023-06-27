Trains over planes: How boosting competition across Europe's high speed rail network could spark greener travel choices

Offering more high-speed rail (HSR) routes and allowing carriers to compete on train lines would have a "significant" impact in encouraging passengers to make more environmentally travel choices, while netting the European rail sector an extra €1bn in revenue.

That is the headline finding of new research from SilverRail, which was released today as part of the latest phase of its Train over Plane campaign to help boost the rail sector's share of the transport mix across Europe.

Despite being a greener alternative, train travel remains the second choice for the majority of European travellers' short haul trips, according to the research, with air routes often outcompeting rail links for affordability, travel time, and quality of customer experience.

However, when analysing a selection of the region's most prominent HSR routes, the report found those that welcomed competition to the line by increasing the number of carriers enjoyed a significant uplift in passenger numbers.

As such, the report suggested the combination of reduced journey times, cost reductions, and improved customer service that resulted from the increased competition proved the "perfect formula" for Europe's travellers.

According to data presented by Dr. Andrea Guiricin at the Global Business Travel Association's (GBTA) inaugural sustainability summit, when the Madrid to Barcelona route in Spain offered HSR services, the number of passengers choosing rail over planes jumped from 12 per cent to nearly half at 48 per cent.

Later, when more carriers were allowed to operate on the line, rail's share of travellers between the two cities increased to 73 per cent.

Similar trends were seen in Italy, where according to the report the addition of HSR between Milan and Rome increased rail passengers' share of the market from 36 per cent to 58 per cent, before reaching 80 per cent when competition was added to the route.

In the UK, the report found that the London to Edinburgh rail route saw in increase in passenger share from 35 per cent to 63 per cent with the introduction of higher speed journeys.

Taking an average of the market share increases across these three routes and applying that to the other 28 European routes currently covered by HSR, SilverRail estimated that if competition was added to these lines the industry would see an average modal shift of 50 per cent, which would net the rail sector an estimated €‎1bn in additional revenue.

The report also estimated that the same shift could prevent up to 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

In a separate survey of 10,000 European travellers, SilverRail found that just over half - or 53 per cent - said environmental sustainability was an important factor in their decision when selecting different modes of transport.

However, the results of the survey also showed that when asked about which features would differentiate train providers, travellers deemed sustainability services, such as carbon tracking and carbon offsets, to be the least important in their decision making behind pre-travel train information and the ability to make cost comparisons.

With many passengers seemingly unwilling to prioritise environmental sustainability in their travel decisions, SilverRail warned rail operators face an even greater responsibility to make the changes that will encourage passengers to choose greener travel options.

"Despite Europe rail's heritage, the region's passengers are drawn to air travel for its perceived ability to offer the lowest cost and quickest journeys," said Cameron Jones, chief commercial officer at SilverRail.

"And while the aviation sector will always have a place in serving long-distance travel needs, its sizeable carbon footprint means that, where possible, the world must find greener alternatives to get travellers from A to B.

"Trains, which on average produce 90 per cent less carbon than planes, are the natural choice. However, if the rail sector is going to compete successfully it must do so by providing a comparable experience - finding a way to get people to their destination quickly and cost-effectively."

