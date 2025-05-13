Survey: Half of Brits back banning short-haul flights in favour of rail

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Hitachi Rail
Image:

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Survey finds 57 per cent of Brits are in favour of banning domestic flights in the UK, as rail passenger numbers bounce back above pre-pandemic levels

More than half of Brits say they would back a ban on short haul flights in the UK where high speed rail links exist, signalling support for calls for the UK to emulate the French government in halting...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government announces Marine Energy Taskforce

UK and Norway strengthen ties with new clean energy partnership

More on Rail

ScotRail trials low carbon HVO fuel as alternative to diesel
Rail

ScotRail trials low carbon HVO fuel as alternative to diesel

Scottish train operator joins forces with Angel Trains and Crown Oil for 12-week Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil trial

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 March 2025 • 2 min read
Study: Rail 'crucial' to meeting UK net zero targets
Rail

Study: Rail 'crucial' to meeting UK net zero targets

New analysis suggests boosting rail use by 40 per cent by 2035 could deliver £46bn in economic benefits and turbocharge the net zero transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2024 • 3 min read
'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent
Rail

'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent

Transpennine network trial confirms battery tech can reduce fuels costs by half and allow intercity trains to travel through stations in zero emission mode

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read