Cleaner cruising: MSC Cruises sets course for net zero emissions

Eco-conscious holiday makers could soon opt for a more sustainable cruise following a trial voyage from MSC Cruises that aims to demonstrate how low carbon fuels could be deployed across the carbon intensive sector.

The cruise division of MSC Group has announced that next week it will operate a net zero emission voyage using its newest vessel the MSC Euribia. The ship will complete the journey using bio-LNG as it makes its maiden voyage from the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, where the ship is being built, to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The journey will last four days and MSC Cruises said the voyage will seek to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions as it seeks to demonstrate that net zero cruising is possible.

The company said that MSC Euribia - which can support a range of fuel types, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) - will utilise bio-LNG for the trial using a mass-balance system, which it said is the most environmentally efficient method of maximising the carbon savings from renewable biogas.

At present, the ship can only operate in this low emission mode for a maximum of a four-day period as the bio-LNG runs in tandem with other power and fuel systems.

MSC acknowledged that in conjunction with other challenges, including the cost and availability of bio-LNG, this meant net zero emission sailings would be "difficult to achieve every day". But it stressed that it was working to extend the duration of voyages that could be undertake using bio-LNG.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division of MSC Group, called the planned voyage an "industry first" and hailed it as a "significant step on our decarbonisation journey".

MSC Cruises confirmed that it has initially purchased 400 tonnes of bio-LNG as it looks to demonstrate its commitment to the deployment of drop-in low carbon fuels that can replace conventional fossil fuels.

"We cannot do this alone, however," Vago added. "Given the absolute importance of alternative fuels for our industry as well as for other sectors across civil society to achieve decarbonisation, we all need to work together to increase their availability at scale."

Vago stressed that MSC Cruises' purchase of bio-LNG will send a "clear and meaningful" signal to the market that there is demand from cruise lines and the broader maritime industry for cleaner fuels, but warned that governments, producers, and end-users need to collaborate and scale-up the availability of these "much-needed and new sources of power".

The operator explained that the speed and itinerary of the maiden voyage has been specifically designed to optimise the configuration and loads of engines to minimise fuel consumption.

Energy efficiency specialists from both MSC Cruises and the ship's constructor Chantiers de L'Atlantique will be on board the ship for the maiden voyage to closely monitor and optimise every aspect of the journey.

The ship, which can accommodate 6,327 passengers, will also run off liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel, which despite being a fossil fuel, MSC Cruises said is still "one of the cleanest marine fuels available at scale" which will help the ship "minimise her environmental footprint".

According to MSC Cruises, LNG "substantially" reduces local air pollutant emissions like sulphur oxides by up to 99 per cent and nitrogen oxides by up to 85 per cent. It added that the fuel plays a "key role" in climate change mitigation as it offers up to a 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and is "paving the way" for the uptake of sustainable non-fossil fuels such as bio and synthetic LNG.

Some experts have questioned the scalability of biofuels for the shipping industry, while also warning that biofuels that use feedstocks that have impacts on land use can lead to higher emissions.

However, the cruise operator said that the entire supply chain for the biogas it uses will be fully compliant with the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive, known as RED II, and each individual batch of the bio-LNG produced will be certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification scheme.

Michele Francioni, senior vice president at MSC Cruises, called the scheduled voyage "an incredible feat" which "represents years of commitment and determination".

"It should prove that we have the capability to operate on a net zero greenhouse gas emissions basis with existing ship technology," she added.

"This is just the beginning. We are committed to this transition and putting in place everything we can do to facilitate it. It cannot be done without alternative fuels such as bio-LNG, e-LNG, green hydrogen or green methanol being made widely available at scale to fully realise the vision of net zero cruising."

In addition the MSC Euribia will feature advanced wastewater treatment systems, comprehensive waste recycling, underwater radiated noise management system to help limit disturbance to marine life, and a range of onboard energy efficient equipment to optimise both engine use and hotel energy needs to further reduce emissions.

The company added that all its newbuilds from now on will be fuel flexible ships, which have been designed to accommodate a variety of renewable fuels available today and expected in the future.

