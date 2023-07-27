'Our users want to travel sustainably': Search engine Ecosia launches rail travel booking tool

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ecosia plans to donate 100 per cent of profits from the new online rail booking service into environmental initiatives such as tree planting and regenerative agriculture

Non-profit internet search engine Ecosia has teamed up with travel technology platform Omio to launch a new online rail booking tool, in a move aimed at encouraging more consumers to take the train rather...

Amber Rolt

