'Get around for £2': Government extends regional bus fare cap to encourage greener travel

The government has announced it has extended its £2 bus fare cap scheme until the end of October in a bid to encourage greater bus use across more than 5,000 routes.

The 'Get around for £2' scheme was launched in December last year in a bid to boost use of public transport in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The offer was due to come to an end on 30 June following a previous extension to the scheme, but it will now continue until 31 October 2023 following a second extension.

The government said the scheme will help passengers save a third off the average ticket price and as such should encourage more sustainable travel choices.

The offer will be available for single bus tickets on more than 5,000 routes in England outside London. The government said that from this autumn the scheme will then continue at £2.50 for one year until November 2024 as part of a £200m government funding initiative to help reduce travel costs.

In its first three months, the government said £2 fare cap brought down bus fares in England outside London by eight per cent. Research from Transport Focus also found that 11 per cent of respondents said they are now using the bus more thanks to the cap, with 80 per cent agreeing that the £2 tickets have helped with the cost of living.

The news came just days after a new analysis from think tank IPPR estimated that in order to meet net zero goals, the UK needs more than 5,800 extra green buses outside London by 2030.

In its National Bus Strategy and Levelling Up White Paper the government has committed to levelling up public transport across England to be "significantly closer to the standards of London", as well as committing to replacing existing diesel buses across the UK with 4,000 new green buses.

As part of its National Bus Strategy the government has said it is committed to achieving a zero-emission bus (ZEB) fleet. Since February 2020, the government estimated that it has supported around 3,400 ZEBs across the UK, including an investment of as much as £300m for 1,400 ZEBs in England outside London.

However, the IPPR warned that as of May 2023, despite "thousands" of buses being nominally ordered or funded, only 87 zero emission buses (ZEBs) were in use outside the capital.

The IPPR analysis argues that a genuine commitment to levelling up bus services across England could result in "substantial" benefits for regions and the environment. By 2030, it estimated that a properly funded green bus fleet would result in an increase of 2.7 billion bus journeys - an equivalent of 900,000 cars taken off the road and emission reductions from cars and buses of 18 per cent.

In order to address the disparity in bus services and level up transport connectivity across England, IPPR is now calling for the government to phase out the sale of new diesel bus sales by 2030 as well as making it clear that the "default choice" of technology for new buses is electric, not hydrogen.

It is also calling for a £2.5bn investment to extend the funding of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) between 2023 and 2030, alongside a more ambitious transport decarbonisation plan which delivers a "world-leading", clean and affordable local public transport system.

"The government's National Bus Strategy committed to level up bus services across England and raise them to the same standard as London," said Joshua Emden, senior research fellow at IPPR. "Our analysis shows how a modest investment from government would deliver on these promises, decarbonise current and future bus fleets and have a transformative impact on local bus connectivity."

The IPPR's recommendations were echoed by MPs from the Transport Committee who last week urged the government to maintain its focus on improving bus services throughout the country.

The calls follow the Transport Committee's report in March, which stressed the importance of providing enough funding to realise the ambitions of the National Bus Strategy.

"Our report warned that if the government did not loosen the purse strings and give at least some Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP) funding to all areas of the country, a two-tier system could emerge, with some areas having notably worse services than others in neighbouring towns and cities," said Transport Committee chair Iain Stewart MP.

"Although the government did not explicitly acknowledge this warning, we are pleased it appears to have taken the idea on board, and that the latest round of funding saw those councils that missed out last time getting some of the pie."

Stewart stressed that the committee still believes that the government should find more funding beyond 2025 to "truly transform" local services in the way the original bus strategy envisaged.

The committee also celebrated the news that the government has decided to extend the £2 fare cap, noting that ridership has been gradually recovering thanks to the scheme.

Stewart said the scheme was "exactly what we need to get emissions down and quality bus services on a sustainable footing. But we need ministers to keep this up and realise this really is money well spent".

He added that the committee hopes the Department for Transport (DfT) has a "breakthrough" with its effort to get 4,000 zero-emission buses on the road. While DfT has said that 3,400 ZEBs have been funded since 2020, Stewart was sceptical about the roll out to date, arguing that "what that actually means in terms of how long before they'll be on the road feels very unclear".

