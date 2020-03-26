solar farm
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
Triodos confirms £16m investment boost for UK's largest community solar farm
Finance to support a solar farm capable of generating enough power for 4,500 homes
'Coming of age': Hybrid solar-battery plants set for surge in UK
Around 5GW of subsidy-free solar could come online by 2030 in the UK, much of which could be bolstered by battery storage, according to Aurora Energy Research
BYD solar chief: 'This will be a milestone year for PV plus storage'
Tom Zhao, MD of the Chinese battery and electronics giant's solar division, eyes big things on the horizon for solar storage projects, particularly in the UK
'Energy Island': Plans approved for Anglesey solar plus storage project
Anglesey fast emerging as clean energy hub, as major new 50MW project gets the green light