Network Rail alights on new solar deal with EDF Renewables

Network Rail has this morning announced that it has signed a new solar power deal with EDF Renewables UK, which will provide 49.9MW of renewable energy to power offices, depots, and railway stations across the country.

The agreement is set to cover around 15 per cent of Network Rail's annual consumption of non-traction energy. The solar power will be provided from EDF Renewables UK's Bloy's Grove solar farm between Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton in Norfolk, which received planning consent in June this year.

The deal builds on bolsters Network Rail and EDF's existing traction supply partnership, which saw the two companies agree a 10-year deal for EDF to supply low-carbon electricity to power the UK's electrified rail network back in 2013.

Network Rail said the latest deal was a key component of its push to ensure it is sourcing 100 per cent of non-traction energy from renewable sources by 2030 as part of its 30-year Environmental Sustainability Strategy. The strategy outlines the actions and timelines required to deliver the company's four key priorities: providing a low-emission railway, a reliable railway service that is resilient to climate change, improved biodiversity of plants and wildlife and minimal waste, and sustainable use of materials.

"Rail is already in a strong position in terms of its green credentials, but it's crucial that we do everything we can as a business to improve air quality, minimise our use of fossil fuels, and transition to an industry powered by green, renewable, low-carbon energy," said Jo Lewington, Network Rail's chief environment and sustainability officer.

"Our vision is to serve the nation with the cleanest, greenest form of public transport and this agreement marks another important step towards achieving our aims."

The deal was also welcomed by Matthieu Hue, chief executive at EDF Renewables UK, who said the project highlighted the firm's ability "to provide diverse solutions for customers in terms of low-cost renewable electricity".

"This also demonstrates our ability to develop competitive and affordable renewable power projects in the UK as well as underpinning the importance of all renewable technologies in de-carbonising the UK electricity system to reach the country's net zero targets by 2050," he added.

EDF Renewables UK said it will now work closely with the local community and the council to plan the next steps towards the construction of the solar farm. The company is set to build, own, and operate the solar farm for the lifetime of the project, and is offering a £20,000 per year community benefit fund which will start to pay out when the site is operational.

EDF added that it will also be incorporating "significant biodiversity improvements on site" including a community orchard.

"Our railway has long been the backbone of travel across the UK and, as one of the greenest forms of transport, it is set to play a central role in slashing emissions and helping us achieve our world-leading decarbonisation goals," said Rail Minister Wendy Morton. "This first of its kind agreement is a huge moment not just for Network Rail but the rail industry as a whole, setting in motion a journey which will see Britain's favourite transport become even greener, cleaner and more sustainable."