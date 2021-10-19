'Pensions in action': Nest announces latest investment in UK solar farm

On Monday, Nest members were invited to visit the new solar farm and found out how it will return investment | Credit:Nest
On Monday, Nest members were invited to visit the new solar farm and found out how it will return investment | Credit:Nest

Pension scheme says project is the latest step in its plans to invest billions of pounds in green infrastructure

UK pension scheme Nest has today announced it has purchased a multi-million pound solar farm as part of its partnership with Octopus Renewables, as it looks to ramp up its investments in green infrastructure.

The new solar farm contains 60,000 solar panels, boasts 15.4MW of capacity, and is capable of provide power to meet demand from up to 5,250 homes. It is located at a redundant landfill site in Reading and promises to deliver attractive returns for Nest's nearly 10 million members, according to the scheme.

"Any Nest member travelling on the M4, near junction 11, can look across and see their pension in action," said Paul Todd, director of investment development at Nest, adding that renewables projects such as solar and wind farms are now "the energy of the future" and present an attractive investment opportunity for pension funds.

"We're aiming to invest billions of pounds into green energy over the coming decade," he said. "We believe it's important that we tell people what we're doing with their money."

As such, the fund recently invited pension savers and pensioners to visit the site to see how their money was being invested.

Nest member, Mark Gamble, welcomed the new investment. "I like the idea of investing in sustainable environmentally friendly projects, like this massive solar farm," he said. "This partnership with Octopus is exactly the type of thing Nest should be nurturing. It helps to protect our world and at the same time earns good returns for its members."

Alex Brierley, co-head of Octopus Renewables, said the latest deal was further evidence of the vital role pension funds can play in accelerating the roll out of clean tech projects across the UK. "Institutions, including pension funds, will play a vital role in helping to unleash the pent-up capital to fight climate change, and so we're delighted to get this latest deal over the line," he said. "The fund in which Nest is the cornerstone investor benefits from a healthy pipeline of assets across a range of technologies, geographies and assets across their lifecycle - all of which will create a meaningful impact that Nest's members can be proud of."

