Diageo fires up plans for Fife solar farm

clock 04 August 2021 • 1 min read
Drinks giant submits planning application for major on-site solar energy farm at its Leven packaging plant in Fife

Diageo is this week toasting plans for a major new renewable energy project at one of its largest facilities in the UK, having submitted a planning application for a new on-site solar energy farm at its Leven packaging plant in Fife.

Subject to consent by Fife Council, the plans would see 12,000 solar panels capable of producing 4MW of electricity installed on vacant land at the 150-acre plant, which produces 40 million cases of premium spirits each year.

The drinks giant is planning to work energy supplier E.ON and local Scottish business Emtec Energy to deliver the proposed project.

The company said the new solar farm would be located entirely within the existing footprint of the Leven packaging plant site and has been planned carefully to ensure minimal visual and environmental impact on the surrounding area.

"We have been on the journey to environmental sustainability at Leven for many years and we have made great progress, but this solar array would take us to another level, allowing us to generate our own renewable energy on-site and contributing to Diageo's global ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030," said Gavin Brogan, operations director at Leven Packaging Plant.

"We have planned this carefully and we are happy to engage our neighbours and local stakeholders during the planning application process."

The project forms part of Diageo's 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' strategy, which aims to ensure the company sources 100 per cent renewable energy for all its operations and delivers net zero emissions by the end of the decade. It has also committed to partnering with suppliers to reduce its indirect carbon emissions by 50 per cent.

