single-use plastics
SC Johnson hits circular plastics economy home run
SC Johnson is partnering with the Milwaukee Brewers for its latest plastic-busting initative
Can you nudge people away from single use plastic?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks the burning question on plastic waste
Accor joins new Global Tourism Plastics Initiative with fresh wave of waste-reduction pledges
Accor is to rollout a series of solutions to replace single-use plastic, including shampoo dispensers, water filtration taps, and reusable dishes
Aldi joins campaign to turn back the period products plastics tide
German discount supermarket Aldi is removing plastic applicators from its own-brand tampons from the end of this month
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Supermarkets increase plastic use despite promises
Buoyant sales and slow action on packaging of branded products threatens supermarket plastic reduction pledges, research reveals
Selfridges cleans up beauty aisle with ban on single-use wipes
Customer research found significant concern for the impact of plastic pollution, but low awareness that wipes contain plastic
Politicians should prioritise climate action over economic growth, UK consumers say
More than 70 per cent of UK consumers say slower economic growth is a price worth paying to save the planet
Premier Inn owner to wipe out unnecessary single use plastics by 2025
Parent company Whitbread promises a 'root and branch' review of plastic use to cut back on single use plastics
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
Refill app expands to food on the go
App that shows people where to refill water bottles is being expanded to cover food, groceries, cleaning products, and toiletries
Morrisons to phase out hard-to-recycle black plastic
Eliminating black plastic from own-brand goods should result in 4,000 tones of plastic becoming easier to recycle, the firm said
Just Eat ramps up seaweed-based sachet trial
Flavourless seaweed sachets are 100 per cent biodegradable and are helping to reduce single-use plastic waste from 65 London takeaways
Heineken switches plastic rings for compostable cardboard
£22m investment in multipack packaging will see the firm replace 517 tonnes of plastic annually by the end of 2021, saving the equivalent of 94 million plastic bags
Marston's launches hotel room crack down on single-use plastic
Brewery and hotel operator pledges to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and cups from its 60 inns by the end of 2019
Sky backs Loop with $2m Ocean Ventures investment
Loop becomes latest investment from Sky Ocean Ventures, as broadcaster pumps $2m into reusable packaging programme
Plastic waste-busting invention targets world's most polluted rivers
New Ocean Cleanup Interceptors are capable of removing up to 100,000kgs of waste each day
Colgate unveils its brush with sustainable bamboo
Colgate's newest toothbrush is made from 100 per cent biodegradable bamboo
Asda fast tracks efforts to tackle single-use plastic
Retail giant pulls forward goal to include 30 per cent recycled content in its plastic packaging by five years
Tiniest Footprint: Huggies to eliminate plastic from wet wipes
Brand aims to remove 50 tonnes of plastic by the end of 2019
Dove cleans up its packaging with 100 per cent recycled plastic pledge
Beauty brand owned by Unilever promises 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and new packaging for its iconic soap bar
Football fans back calls to give single-use plastic a red card
Green groups call on top football clubs to switch to re-usable cups and phase out single use plastics
In the bag: Lidl to offer reusable fabric bags for fruit and veg
Supermarket is first in the UK to introduce reusable polyester bags for loose fruit and vegetables in a bid to cut down on single-use plastic
Blanket sustainability: Portland-based firm turns plastic bottles into blankets
Rumpl, a Portland-based manufacturer of high-tech blankets, is using discarded plastic bottles to make polyester thread