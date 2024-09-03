'Disappointing': Capri-Sun launches petition to overturn EU ban on plastic straws

Capri-Sun has launched a petition calling on the European Commission to reverse its ban on plastic straws, with the soft drinks brand arguing that allowing it to manufacture its pouches and straws from the same material would make it easier for consumers to recycle the material.

However, the online petition launched on Friday - which has since attracted almost 3,500 signatories at the time of writing - has sparked an angry response from environmental campaigners, which have branded Capri Sun's petition as "misleading" and "dangerous".

Hosted on the Change.org website, the petition - titled "Bring back recyclable plastic straws for Capri-Sun: Make recycling easier for everyone" - states that the firm is aiming to secure one million signatures "to show the European Commission why this matters".

It claims the company's switch to using paper straws to comply with an EU ban on single use plastic items in 2021 - including for straws, cups, plates and cutlery - "hasn't been ideal", and that teaming up its recyclable plastic pouches with similarly recyclable plastic straws would present a better solution for consumers and the company alike.

"We know that the switch to paper straws in 2021 hasn't been ideal for many of you as it is less functional, and the pouch and paper straw need to be separated for recycling which is not always practical," the petition states. "We believe there's a better way. Our old pouch was made of multiple materials and couldn't be recycled. Earlier this year, we introduced a new pouch made from recyclable mono-material (PP). Our goal is to bring back recyclable plastic straws so that both the pouch and the straw can be recycled together. This way, you can dispose of both easily, without the paper straw polluting the recycling process."

However, environmental campaigners criticised the petition for promoting "toxic" plastics made from fossil fuels.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of the campaign organisations A Plastic Planet and the Plastic Health Council, said it was "disappointing to see Capri-Sun pushing to bring back plastic straws and attempting to reverse the progress made by the European Commission".

"The straw, a symbol of our throwaway culture, should remain consigned to history," she said. "Promoting recyclability as the ultimate solution is not only misleading but dangerous - it's being used a convenient loophole to justify the continued production of toxic single-use plastics. The plastic industry's playbook is well-known. Recycling is neither an economically or technically feasible for managing plastic waste. Now we're even seeing 'reusable' plastic straws being given out in bars which in reality are destined for the bin."

Single use plastic items such as straws, polystyrene food and drink containers, drinks stirrers, balloon sticks, and cutlery are also banned in the UK.

In addition, international negotiations at the UN level to try and deliver a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution worldwide are scheduled to reach a conclusion later this year, with countries fiercely divided over whether measures should focus on boosting recycling rates and waste management capacity, or should introduce policies to try and reduce plastic production in the first place.

Sutherland argued that legislation to tackle single use plastics such as that in the EU and UK had "a crucial role" to play as it provided businesses with "the certainty they need to invest in alternative materials, rather than rely on the placebo of recycling".

"Only stronger regulations will drive the market towards plastic-free practices and ensure that the progress we are making is not undone," she added.

BusinessGreen has reached out to Capri-Sun for further comment, but had yet to receive a response at the time of going to press.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.