Waitrose and Riverford hail progress in driving down plastic packaging

Supermarket to halve single use plastics in its Easter eggs and confectionary, as Riverford ditches plastic bags in its delivery boxes

Supermarket Waitrose and veg box delivery service Riverford have both today announced progress in cutting down on single-use plastics, shifting instead to recycled packaging materials and compostable alternatives.

Thousands of Waitrose own-brand Easter eggs arriving on its shelves this month will contain 44 per cent less plastic and 18 per cent less card than previous designs, resulting in a quarter less packaging for its Easter confectionary range overall, the supermarket said.

Much of the Easter egg packaging will also be made from recycled materials, it added, including the Waitrose Squiggle Eggs and Milk Chocolate Hen with Speckled Eggs which are made from 80 per cent recycled content. Overall, it means 99.7 per cent of Waitrose's Easter range packaging is now "widely recycled", according to the firm.

The supermarket is also cutting out single-use plastic from its seasonal range of mugs, plates, cups, and decorations, all of which can also be reused, it said.

"For many years, Easter eggs have been wrapped in foil, protected in plastic and covered in cardboard," said Christina Capellaro, packaging development manager at Waitrose. "To many, this seems excessive and is an area where we know we can make a real difference."

The move forms part of Waitrose's drive to make all packaging either widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by 2023.

In related news, veg box delivery service Riverford today announced plans to replace the 1.25 million plastic bags it uses each year in its boxes with compostable alternatives supplied by packaging specialist TIPA.

Riverford, which is aiming to eventually supply all its fresh fruit and veg in compostable packaging, where packaging is needed, said TIPA's compostable packaging was the most effective eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic for fresh food quality that it had found.

TIPA will also work with packaging converter Brayford to keep its existing supply chain local, in a move Riverford said would further cut down on carbon emissions.

"Sustainability is a huge focus for our business, and something that is incredibly important to our customers," said Matthew Mountfield, senior buyer at Riverford. "In 2018, we conducted a survey and found that 82.5 per cent of our customers already compost their food or garden waste. This encouraged us to seek out compostable alternatives to plastic to reduce the amount of packaging going to landfill."

He added that the company was "proud to be replacing over one million plastic bags, and lookforward to the future as new sustainable technologies continue to be developed for the grocery industry".