Scotland to ban raft of single-use plastic items from June 2022

clock • 2 min read
Plastic pollution entering the ocean is expected to triple by 2040
Image:

Plastic pollution entering the ocean is expected to triple by 2040

New legislation will see plastic forks, knives and spoons phased out as part of latest effort to crack down on plastic waste

Single-use cutlery, plates, and food containers are among the plastics set to be banned in Scotland next year, the Scottish Government announced last week, as it laid out new legislation that will ban...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Aleph Farms cooks up roadmap to net zero emissions

Rolls-Royce teams up with SDCL to offer sustainable energy subscription service

Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

09 November 2021 • 6 min read
03

Corporate CO2 can be measured exhaustively, accurately, and frequently: Let AI do the job

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

The dawn of the digital lighting metropolis

10 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read

More on Legislation

The Environment Act: What have we been waiting for?
Legislation

The Environment Act: What have we been waiting for?

There are a number of areas of the government's flagship post-Brexit environmental legislation passed this week which remain unclear, explains Ramboll's Martin Broderick

Martin Broderick, Ramboll
clock 12 November 2021 • 5 min read
'Full transparency': Independent registry of global fossil fuel production and reserves launched at COP26
Risk

'Full transparency': Independent registry of global fossil fuel production and reserves launched at COP26

Tool aims to help policymakers assess whether companies and countries are winding down fossil fuel production in line with global climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 November 2021 • 3 min read
The Environment Act passed in the House of Lords earlier
Legislation

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

Legislation finally secures Lords' approval but Greener UK warns 'gaping holes' in environmental protections remain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 November 2021 • 6 min read