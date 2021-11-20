'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

The government is seeking to place further bans on a host of single use plastic items, with the launch today of a 12-week consultation on the phase-out of single-use plastic plates, cutlery, cups, and food and beverage containers in a bid to curb the growing mountain of plastic pollution generated in the UK.

As part of the government's latest bid to drive down plastic waste across the economy, Ministers are proposing to ban the sale of a range of single-use plastic items, as it seeks to encourage businesses and consumers to switch towards more sustainable alternatives.

Moreover, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has today launched a separate call for evidence on further future potential policy measures to tackle other sources of plastic pollution, including frequently-littered products such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, sachets, and other types of single use cups.

Other policy measures being considered include banning the use of plastic in these items altogether, or requiring labels on these products to help consumers dispose of them correctly, according to Defra.

It also said it would "examine how we can put responsibility firmly at manufacturers' doors to make sure they are doing everything they can to tackle single-use plastics, including litter from cigarette butts".

The government estimates England currently uses 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery each year - most of which are plastic - yet only 10 per cent are recycled upon disposal.

At present the UK also uses 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups per year, only a fraction of which are recycled, while plastic sachets are similarly unlikely to be recycled due to their small size, which makes it hard to segregate and clean them, Defra explained.

But while seeking to tackle common sources of plastic pollution, the government stressed it would "consider how a move to sustainable alternatives can be achieved without unfairly impacting on consumers".

"There is growing recognition of the damage that plastics cause to our environment and marine life in particular," said Environment Secretary George Eustice. "We want to reduce the use of plastics in packaging and ban its use in items linked to littering. We have already banned plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds and now plan to extend the ban to cutlery and balloon sticks where alternative materials, like wood can be used."

The announcement comes a week after the Environment Act came into force, which commits the government to a range of legally-binding environmental targets to protect nature, as well as setting out powers to place charges on single-use items.

The government said it was also still planning to introduce a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) to encourage higher recycling rates for drinks containers, as well as extending producer responsibility rules for packaging producers. A tax set at £200 per tonne is also set to come into force in April 2022 for plastic packaging that does not meet a minimum threshold of at least 30 per cent recycled content.

Green campaign groups welcomed the latest moves, but queried whether the proposed measures outlined by the government today would go far enough towards tackling the UK's plastic waste crisis.

For example, WWF's materials specialist Paula Chin welcomed the consultation as a "positive step" but argued that phasing out single use plastic "won't solve the problem on its own".

"The UK government needs to lead the way in global efforts to tackle plastic pollution, including ensuring that producers take full responsibility for the waste from the products they sell by urgently introducing a comprehensive deposit return scheme, and consistent recycling collections from homes and businesses across the UK," she explained. "We also need to prioritise tackling the single-use culture overall by incentivising a shift to reusable, refillable alternatives."

It comes just days after the Scottish Government announced yet another delay to the introduction of its DRS, while failing to set out a clear timetable for when the long-awaited scheme is likely to be rolled out in future, much to the frustration of green groups.

Circular Economy Minister at the Scottish Government, Lorna Slater, blamed challenges resulting from Brexit, the pandemic, and an alleged lack of clarity from Westminster on the VAT treatment of deposits, for the latest delay to the scheme.

"We are committed to introducing the UK's first deposit return scheme, helping to increase recycling, reduce littering, and meet our climate targets," she said. "While the scheme has been impacted by Brexit and a global pandemic, we are working intensively with Circularity Scotland and industry to make sure it is delivered effectively."

However, Greenpeace UK senior plastics campaigner Nina Schrank slammed the "shambolic delay" as "embarrassing for a government which loves to shout about its green credentials".

"Every year of delay means millions more bottles being dumped or burned," she said. "The deposit return scheme was a flagship environmental policy for the Scottish government, and they've kicked the can down the road yet again. Deposit return schemes work, that's been proven elsewhere, so why on earth is the Scottish government choosing to delay?"

Businesses, meanwhile, are continuing to plough ahead with their own plastic waste initiatives, such as trialling deposit return schemes and reducing plastic packaging for their products in response to growing consumer pressure and the imminent introduction of new taxes on some forms of plastic packaging.

Just yesterday ASDA revealed it has opened a 'refill store' in Milton Keynes, where shoppers can choose from over 70 branded and non-branded products which are being sold loose, including coffee, cereal, rice, and pasta.

The supermarket giant said all of the products sold loose without packaging would be priced at the same level or cheaper when compared to their packaged equivalents in order to encourage more sustainable shopping behaviour among its customers, who can bring their own containers to fill up at the shop.

Susan Thomas, director of commercial sustainability at ASDA, said the Milton Keynes refill store was the fourth such store opened by the company in the UK.

"We know that refill is a new way of shopping for customers and requires them to change their usual behaviours, but we have seen just like with self-service checkouts and the removal of single use plastic bags, customers can and will adapt to significant changes in the shopping experience," she explained. "Bringing in a large number of household brand will also provide familiarity and help encourage customers to adapt as we continue to look at innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle our packaging."