Government confirms expanded ban on single use plastics

The government will today announce plans to ban a raft of single use plastic products from this autumn, confirming that plastic plates, trays, bowls and cutlery are all to be phased out.

In a formal response to a consulation which saw 95 per cent of respondents back proposals for an extension of the 2020 ban on single-use plastic straws, drink stirrers, and cotton buds, the government is to confirm sales of single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks, and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers will be banned from October 2023.

According to estimates, England uses 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery - most of which are plastic - and 721 million single-use plates per year, but only 10 per cent are recycled. Such single use plastics are routinely amongst the most littered items in the UK, as well as a source of oil demand and carbon emissions.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: "We all know the absolutely devastating impacts that plastic can have on our environment and wildlife. We have listened to the public and these new single-use plastics bans will continue our vital work to protect the environment for future generations.

"I am proud of our efforts in this area: we have banned microbeads, restricted the use of straws, stirrers and cotton buds and our carrier bag charge has successfully cut sales by over 97 per cent in the main supermarkets."

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow added that as well as the new ban the government would soon be "pressing ahead with our ambitious plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and consistent recycling collections in England".

The government said it is also "carefully considering further measures around other commonly littered and problematic plastic items, including wet wipes, tobacco filters, and sachets, following the call for evidence on the issue". Future steps that could be explored include banning plastic in these items, and mandatory labelling on packaging to help consumers dispose of these items correctly.

However, the new ban will not cover all single use plastic trays and bowls, with those that used as packaging in shelf-ready pre-packaged food items exempt. But the government insisted these products are covered by plans for an enhanced Extended Producer Responsibility Scheme, which will require producers to pick up more of the cost of recycling such products and thus incentivise them to use packaging that can be recycled.

Matt Hood, managing director at Co-op Food, welcomed the new rules. "We have been at the forefront of eradicating unnecessary plastic, so it is encouraging to see this ban being introduced and we have already removed plastic cutlery from our food to go, offering wooden forks instead," he said. "We were the first retailer to ensure all of our own brand food and drink packaging is 100 per cent recyclable through our in store soft plastic recycling scheme, with all the soft plastics returned being processed in the UK.

"I welcome today's announcement, and believe we must all continue to work together if we are to combat the climate emergency, and have an environment we are proud to pass on to future generations."

Richard Swannell, interim CEO at waste charity WRAP, similarly hailed the new ban as "important progress in the wholesale removal of problematic and unnecessary plastics that can end up as plastic pollution".

However, campaign group Greenpeace accused the government of failing to do enough to crack down on unnecessary plastic packaging and improve recycling rates that have flat-lined for much of the last decade.

"This announcement is really just nibbling around the edges of a giant problem," said Nina Schrank, Plastics Campaign Lead at Greenpeace UK. "Banning items one by one might produce nice headlines for the government but the reality is it won't stem the staggering amount of plastic the UK produces each year. That's only going to happen with a serious strategy to cut plastic production.

"As part of this the government needs to announce reuse targets that mean supermarkets have to follow suit, offering reuse and refill solutions to their customers that eliminate the need for disposable packaging. It urgently needs to end the export of waste overseas, which has led to open dumping in countries like Turkey. We also need Defra to end its culture of dither and delay and finally bring in the long promised bottle return scheme which will stop billions of bottles and containers being dumped each year. Anything less fails to live up to the scale of the plastics crisis."

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, also called on the government to accelerate efforts to tackle other forms of plastic waste.

"With this announcement, I applaud Defra for taking steps forward to tackle the plastic crisis we face, but we are missing a very important piece of plastic that simply shouldn't exist any longer," she said. The plastic sachet, the ultimate symbol of our grab and go, convenience-addicted lifestyle, should be the next target in Defra's sights. 855 billion sachets are used annually, never to be recycled, infecting our environment with plastic chemicals.

"If we ban sachets, the innovation and new delivery systems that will replace them will create so much opportunity and even wider solutions.. 12 months ago our government committed to such a ban. Let's make this a true world first for the UK instead of just following Europe's faster footsteps."