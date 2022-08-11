Heineken raises glass to UK's greenest pubs

Heineken has unveiled a list of the most sustainable pubs in the UK through its new Green Pub Guide 2022 - a research project which aims to celebrate those UK pubs with the most impressive sustainability credentials.

According to Heineken, the first of its kind guide aims to set "a precedent for all of Britain's pubs, bars and venues that are striving for a greener future for hospitality - to encourage them to make eco-swaps and inspire positive change in the industry".

The guide includes 55 pubs, restaurants, and bars from across the UK, all of which have taken steps to curb their environmental impacts. Featured venues include the aptly named Green Man in Milton Keynes, which serves a low food miles menu; Stroud Brewery in the Cotswolds, which was the UK's first UK B Corp certified organic brewery; and the Pipe and Glass in East Yorkshire, which has banned plastic straws, increased its recycling efforts, and installed an electric car charger.

Other celebrated sustainability measures highlighted in the guide include venues that are curbing their carbon footprint by minimising waste and plastic, reducing energy usage, embracing local and low food-mile menus, undertaking sustainable renovations, and introducing measures to tackle water wastage.

The Guide also sought to highlight some of the businesses benefits that have resulted from green improvements, citing the results of a survey from consultancy Capgemini which showed that 79 per cent of customers claim to have changed their spending preferences, including which pubs they go to, based on sustainability factors.

The Green Pub Guide was launched by the team behind Heineken SmartDispense - a beer pump that reduces or removes the need for cellar cooling by chilling the beer as it leaves the keg, rather than chilling it in the surrounding environment, which results in reduced water and energy use.

According to Heineken, the SmartDispense technology saves an estimated 6,522 pints of water per venue per year on average, along with 1,740 pints of beer and cider that would otherwise be wasted when cleaning the lines every week. The system also saves CO2 by reducing the amoutn of energy used to pump beer and cider from the cellar to the taps on the bar.

Heineken has estimated the average pub can reduce beer, water, and CO2 waste by up to 85 per cent a year when using SmartDispense, compared to a conventional pump.

"Now more than ever, it's crucial for pubs to do their bit for the planet, by taking steps - big and small - to reduce their impact on the planet and to make the pub experience that little bit greener," said Chelsey Wroe, head of sustainability at Heineken UK.

"We've been delighted to see the range of initiatives introduced by pubs, bars, and restaurants across Britain included in the inaugural Green Pub Guide, from installing their own more energy-efficient kitchen and wildlife gardens to modernising their energy and water supplies.

"We want this Guide to not only inspire consumers to make sustainable choices and support green venues in their area going forward, but also encourage publicans across the country to implement their own ideas. We hope this will inspire more pubs and venues to join the national movement for sustainable hospitality across Britain."

The new guide was also welcomed by Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director at the Sustainable Restaurant Association. "The Green Pub Guide is a welcome innovation, helping people plan and enjoy a pub visit to their nearest eco-friendly pub," she said. "We're delighted to see pioneering pubs championed and hope the Guide encourages them, and all pubs, to serve pints and plates that not only taste good but do good too."

In related news, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has this month joined the call for a ban on single-use plastic pint cups, after signing up to a campaign from A Plastic Planet to extend the government's ban on various single use plastic items to cover pint 'glasses'.

"CAMRA supports the campaign for a plastic free pint," said CAMRA national chairman, Nik Antona. "With 75 per cent of consumers agreeing that plastic ruins the taste of beer, we'd like to see government not only ban single use plastic pint cups, but also support the development and adoption of solutions for a better pint.

"Any event or venue serving alcohol in the UK is required to consider public safety, and some Licensing Authorities currently require the use of plastic or polycarbonate cups as an alternative to glass. It's therefore vital that Local Authorities amend licensing conditions to include a wider range of materials, so that the trade can protect consumers and the environment. There are countless innovators in the pub and beer trade who are working to produce alternatives to plastic pints, which CAMRA will continue to promote as part of our 'Drink Greener' campaign."