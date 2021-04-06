How can governments turn the tide of plastic pollution post-pandemic?
As economies emerge from Covid-19, it is crucial governments set their sights on rapid action to curb plastic pollution worldwide, a new UNEP and WRI report implores
Driven by the immediate priority to curb the spread of Covid-19 across the world last year, single-use plastic waste - thanks to a surge in demand for PPE equipment and disposal of items over recycling...
As economies emerge from Covid-19, it is crucial governments set their sights on rapid action to curb plastic pollution worldwide, a new UNEP and WRI report implores
'Greenest ever': Britain's power grid CO2 falls to record low on Easter Monday
Low demand for power sees carbon intensity on grid plummet to lowest ever level, National Grid ESO confirms
Unilever and Lubrizol green R&D projects snap up share of £75m UK funding
Winners of £75m public-private funding round for innovative technologies announced as government faces flak for 'effective cut' to UK's research budget post-Brexit
Report: Record US and EU coal plant retirements offset by China coal boom in 2020
Just under 38GW of coal plants were retired in 2020, largely in the US and EU, but just over 38GW of new coal plants were commissioned in China, Global Energy Monitor calculates