How can governments turn the tide of plastic pollution post-pandemic?

Legislative action against plastic waste is expected to grow over the coming decade
Legislative action against plastic waste is expected to grow over the coming decade
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As economies emerge from Covid-19, it is crucial governments set their sights on rapid action to curb plastic pollution worldwide, a new UNEP and WRI report implores

Driven by the immediate priority to curb the spread of Covid-19 across the world last year, single-use plastic waste - thanks to a surge in demand for PPE equipment and disposal of items over recycling...

To continue reading...

More on Waste

More news