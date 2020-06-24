Shell
BusinessGreen's Most Read of 2019
From Dragon Islands to paper beer bottles, here are our top ranking stories of the year
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
'Charismatic carbon'? Navigating the 'net' in net zero
Offsetting emissions, at least in the short term, is crucial for many hard to decarbonise industries to reach net zero - but the market for woodland and peatland projects remains a nascent one
Shell snaps up stake in off-grid solar energy firm d.light
Oil giant invests in start-up seeking to deliver electricity to millions of people across Africa and Asia
Shell to offer drivers carbon offsets at 'no extra cost'
Users of Shell loyalty card will have their emissions automatically offset free of charge, as part of oil giant's $300m nature-based investment plans
'B-Snug': Shell and PassivSystems launch smart home heating system
System designed to manage and monitor use of air source heat pumps in combination with householders' existing boiler aims to slash emissions
Meet the man who wants to bring you guilt-free flying
Velocys CEO Henrik Wareborn speaks to BusinessGreen about his company's plans to produce green jet fuel
EV charging boost: Vattenfall and Shell's NewMotion agree UK roaming deal
Agreement will from next month ease access to 400 EV charge points operated by both firms around the UK
Shell closes in on takeover deal for Australian energy supplier ERM Power
Oil giant makes first foray into Australia's competitive power market as it continues drive into consumer energy supply, renewables, and clean technologies
Global briefing: Museum of fossil fuels opens in Sweden
All the green business news from around the world this week
Shell: Designing our future energy system
VIDEO: Highlights from Shell's Powering Progress Together summit last month
Shell's low carbon efforts could deliver long-term credit rating boost, says Moody's
Increasing investments in EVs, renewables, biofuels and clean tech make Shell a safer long term bet for investors compared to some its oil industry peers, says ratings agency
Your oil major needs you
Shell's Ben van Beurden recently declared the pursuit of a net zero economy was 'the only way to go', but how can the fossil fuel industry overcome the barriers that block the path to deep decarbonisation?
Five top tips for unlocking green behaviour change
Experts from the energy, sustainability, and behavioural science world reveal their secrets for turning climate concern into climate action
Shell invests in blockchain-based energy sharing specialist LO3
LO3 announces 'major investments' from Shell and Japanese corporation Sumitomo as it seeks to scale up its community energy networks globally
Shell's Sinead Lynch: 'You do fundamentally change the way you look at the energy transition'
Shell's UK country chair talks to BusinessGreen about net zero targets, unburnable carbon, and why this time around the company's interest in renewables feels very different
Carbon pricing and the journey towards an 'energy constrained world'
An international system to curb energy use may be the only way to lift people out of poverty while preserving the planet - but is the world really ready for such a radical shift in thinking?
Shell cuts ribbon on first 150kW forecourt charger
New ultra-fast charger at Battersea petrol station promises to deliver up to 80 per cent charge in around 10 minutes
Green Revolution: Agricultural innovators to the fore as Shell awards latest Springboard funding
Farm-Hand and LettUs Grow named as latest winners in Shell's high profile clean tech funding competition
Powering Progress Together Hub
All the news and analysis from Shell's latest summit on the transition towards a lower carbon future
UK's big energy firms accused of failing to tackle climate crisis
Shell, BP and Centrica have talked of backing EU emissions target but withheld support
'Unprecedented': Leading BP investors holding £10bn in shares back climate resolution
The resolution, which BP has agreed to back, signals increasing investor pressure on firms to act on climate change
Shell launches expanded clean tech funding competition
This year's New Energy Challenge is set to feature two competitions for both start-ups and scale-ups run by young entrepreneurs
'Alarming': Report warns oil and gas investment plans blow a hole in 1.5C ambition
None of the $4.9tr forecast to be spent on new oil and gas fields in the 2020s is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a Global Witness analysis has warned