Carbon Majors: Half of global fossil fuel emissions linked to just 36 firms

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New data reveals overall emissions from world's largest oil, gas, coal, and cement producers increased in 2023

Half of all global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels came from just 36 high-emitting companies in 2023, with oil giant Saudi Aramco topping the league table as the largest corporate emitter in the world,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Carrefour and Pacific Island Tuna among eight new firms backing Tuna Transparency Pledge

How smart and vehicle-to-grid charging is essential to the EV transition

More on Climate change

Study: Wealthy Brits show most 'climate concern', but refuse to sacrifice high-emission lifestyles
Climate change

Study: Wealthy Brits show most 'climate concern', but refuse to sacrifice high-emission lifestyles

'Climate contradiction' exposed by university study detailing how richer Brits who are driving both EV and heat pump demand still boast an oversized carbon footprint

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 March 2025 • 4 min read
Carbon Majors: Half of global fossil fuel emissions linked to just 36 firms
Climate change

Carbon Majors: Half of global fossil fuel emissions linked to just 36 firms

New data reveals overall emissions from world's largest oil, gas, coal, and cement producers increased in 2023

Amber Rolt
clock 05 March 2025 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: Denmark on track to meet 2030 climate goal
Climate change

Global Briefing: Denmark on track to meet 2030 climate goal

Plus hydrogen storage boost for Sweden's HYBRIT green steel project, hundreds fired at US climate science body NOAA, and French insect protein start-up Ÿnsect files for insolvency

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 February 2025 • 6 min read