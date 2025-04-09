UK advertising watchdog criticised for 'paradoxical' rulings on fossil fuel ads

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: AdFree Cities
Image:

Credit: AdFree Cities

Advertising Standards Authority bans 'misleading' TotalEnergies social media promotion, while Shell escapes punishment despite drawing 76 complaints over EV advert

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has today been accused of delivering "paradoxical" rulings on fossil fuel adverts, after upholding complaints against a social media ad for French oil and gas...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Individual action or systemic change? How strong policy and company actions can maximise the impact of green consumer choices

'New bar for positive impact': B Corp certification process set for major revamp

More on Marketing

UK advertising watchdog criticised for 'paradoxical' rulings on fossil fuel ads
Marketing

UK advertising watchdog criticised for 'paradoxical' rulings on fossil fuel ads

Advertising Standards Authority bans 'misleading' TotalEnergies social media promotion, while Shell escapes punishment despite drawing 76 complaints over EV advert

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 April 2025 • 5 min read
Greenwashing: CMA granted power to fine companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover
Marketing

Greenwashing: CMA granted power to fine companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover

Consumer watchdog secures new powers to level potentially massive fines on companies found guilty of deliberately misleading consumers over environmental claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 April 2025 • 2 min read
ASA cracks down on Oceansaver 'plastic-free' claims
Marketing

ASA cracks down on Oceansaver 'plastic-free' claims

Watchdog rules against laundry pod and dishwasher tablet adverts, after competitor challenges green plastic claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 April 2025 • 4 min read