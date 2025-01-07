Investors demand Shell explain 'disconnect' between LNG growth plans and climate targets

Stuart Stone
5 min read
Shareholder resolution calls on Shell to spell out how LNG demand forecasts, production, and sales targets can be made consistent with climate goals

Investors have filed a shareholder resolution demanding Shell justifies assumptions underpinning its liquefied natural gas (LNG) growth strategy and explain how the controversial plans are consistent with...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

Marie-Laure Piednoir: 'Back in the early 2000s, it was not easy to design a career in sustainability'

'New normal': Energy overtakes transport as top climate tech investment category

