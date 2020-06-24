Science Based Targets
AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule
$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
'The right side of history': 177 companies rally behind 1.5C science-based climate goals
Number of companies pledging to set Science-Based Targets in line with a 1.5C world doubles within three months
Firms with Science-Based Targets to pump $18bn into climate spending
First-ever assessment of the impact of the Science-Based Target initiative since its launch in 2015 reveals wide-ranging action from large companies
Net Zero: Environmental bodies back science-based targets in support of 2050 goal
'Pledge to Net Zero' initiative launched by environmental services organisations, including IEMA, EIC, SocEnv, ACE, WSP and AECOM
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
University of Cambridge eyes net zero by 2038 as it adopts science-based targets
Institution claims it is the first in the world to adopt emissions reductions target in line with science based on a 1.5C warming pathway
Sustainable Validation: Kyocera's climate targets receive expert backing
Japanese firm becomes latest tech giant to secure approval from the Science Based Targets initiative
Science-based targets look beyond carbon
It's hard to overstate the challenge in broadening the science-based approach for land use, water and biodiversity
RBS, Landsec, and Thomson Reuters become latest corporates to step up climate action
Flurry of ambitious new targets unveiled, as Climate Group campaign welcomes first two firms to join RE100, EV100, and EP100 initiatives
KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell grow hungry for science-based climate targets
Yum! Brands - which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell - is to pursue new greenhouse gas reduction goals across its restaurants and supply chains
How Pernod Ricard's internal CO2 price is driving its new sustainability strategy
The multinational drinks giant introduced internal carbon pricing across its business in 2017, and the move is now helping to drive its push towards new 2030 green goals
Alpro and WWF explore science-based targets for nature
Food and drink giant are working on a pioneering pilot project to extend science based emissions targets to cover wider environmental issues
Behold, a big-picture view of big-company climate commitments
How many Fortune 500 organisations support some of the iconic campaigns? The answer may surprise you
Is BusinessEurope at odds with its members on EU climate policy?
Report slams trade federation's 'obstructive' climate policy positions, arguing it is being far less ambitions than many of its members
New science-based study looks at who's really leading on climate
What if scientists assessed whether corporate climate actions were sufficient? Here's why new rankings favour 49 brands, from Astra Zeneca to Volkswagen