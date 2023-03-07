Sustainable Apparel Coalition launches fashion industry decarbonisation guide

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) has unveiled a new set of guidelines for the textile and fashion industry, which aims to help organisations set and commit to science-based targets (SBTs) and develop action plans to deliver deep emissions reductions across the sector.

According to the SAC, the textile and clothing industry is responsible for between two and eight per cent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). As such, the group is urging its members, which include a host of leading fashion brands and clothing manufacturers, to "ramp up" its efforts to deliver the 45 per cent reduction in emissions needed by 2030 to put the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5C.

As part of the new guidance, organisations are advised to obtain internal buy-in to commit to and then set SBTs, before submitting their targets for verification.

Once approved, organisations signed up to the SAC are required to communicate their targets to the group within six months of approval, develop an action plan for meeting the new targets, and start taking actions geared towards delivering on their emissions goals.

The SAC added it will require its corporate members to set near-term emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science within 24 months and obtain the appropriate validation from the SBTi or a third-party accredited organisation.

Featuring comprehensive guidance and resources to help organisations set and achieve their SBTs, the SAC said the new Guide forms part of ongoing work with its members, including peer-to-peer learning sessions, that aim to scale up collaborative solutions to address the climate crisis.

Developed last year in collaboration with Michael Sadowski, one of the primary authors of the Apparel and Footwear Sector Science-Based Targets Guidance by the World Resources Institute (WRI) in 2019, the SAC said it has been working on refining the guidance and conducting meetings with members to understand their needs and expectations.

Amina Razvi, chief executive at the SAC, warned the textile industry is currently not on track to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

"We need urgent transformation and increased collaboration across the industry to tackle the worst impacts of climate change," she urged.

"The launch of our Decarbonisation Guide is a major step in our efforts to create an aligned pathway for the industry to reduce GHG emissions. We believe through continued collaboration and partnership with organisations such as the Science Based Targets initiative, we can support our members to commit and set their science-based targets and work collectively to deliver on emissions reduction targets."

Joyce Tsoi, director of collective action programs, SAC, said the new Decarbonisation Program will allow brands and manufacturers to collaborate to explore how best to reach net zero, adding that "with the textile and apparel industry being so far away from reaching net zero by 2050, the need for urgent action has never been greater."

"This Guide is a critical marker on that journey and will empower member organisations to turn purpose into practice to deliver necessary impacts, starting from understanding and adopting targets in line with the best available science to developing action plans to take collective actions," she said.

According to Tsoi, 77 per cent of SAC members participating in the decarbonisation program said that they want to share knowledge, resources, and tools to help them to set science-based targets, which they all agreed was their top priority.

"When it comes to tackling the biggest problem the world has ever seen - climate change - we must draw on the power of collaboration, ambition and innovation," added Luiz Amaral, chief executive officer of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"This new guidance is proof that the fashion industry is up to the challenge. It also provides a blueprint for other sector trade bodies to follow. To keep 1.5°C within reach, remain economically competitive and enable the transformation to a global net zero future, setting science-based targets is the crucial first step."