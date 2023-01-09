Grosvenor launches supplier mentoring scheme to boost uptake of science-based targets

Grosvenor Property UK has carried out a green mentoring scheme for its suppliers in a bid to help 28 small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) develop and set their own science-based climate targets over the coming months, in a move the real estate giant estimates could increase the total number of UK SMEs with such goals in place by around a fifth.

The eight-month programme announced this morning was delivered by Grosvenor's charity partner Heart of the City, and is expected to help many of the property firm's smaller-scale suppliers with fewer than 500 employees map and reduce an estimated 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030.

According to Grosvenor, as of early December last year just 129 UK-based SMEs had officially secured validation for near-term climate targets with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which sets guidelines for how quickly companies need to cut greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

As such, the the 28 SME's taking part in Grosvenor's supplier green mentoring scheme would increase the UK's total by approximately 20 per cent, should they all secure independent validation for their own SBTs.

Grosvenor - which became the first European property firm to set its own long-term SBT in August last year - said the 28 suppliers have agreed to join the mentoring scheme in response to some of the common resourcing challenges faced by SMEs, such as limited internal knowledge on sustainability and a lack of support and peer group networking opportunities, as well as the growing need to meet future client demand for net zero supply chains.

The programme offers participating firms workshops, clinic sessions, and one-to-one mentoring support, with architects, building surveyors and contractors, security, recruitment, construction and maintenance firms alike having all taken part. As such, the companies have calculated their baseline emissions, set individual action plans, and submitted science-based targets for validation by SBTi, which is widely regarded as the 'gold standard' for corporate greenhouse gas emission goals.

"Our SME partners are incredibly supportive of our environmental ambitions, but they don't have the resources of larger businesses," said Grosvenor's sustainability programme director, Victoria Herring.

The mentoring programme is expected to support ongoing efforts to cut combined carbon emissions equivalent to heating 23,000 UK homes for a year, Grosvenor said.

Efforts to cut supply chain emissions are critical to Grosvenor delivering on its own SBTs, which include commitments to cut its own emissions by 90 per cent by 2040, from a 2019 baseline, and tackle emissions in its supply chain. The firm estimates that its supply chain will account for 50 per cent of its projected carbon footprint between 2019 and 2030, and by the end of the decade it expects 40 per cent of its suppliers to also have their own science-based targets in place.

In order to further drive adoption of SBTs across its supply chain, Grosvenor has also said all of its supplier contracts worth over £1m will only be awarded to companies with SBTs in place.

"Transformative partnerships are a key part of our own net zero ambition," Herring added. "And, as a critical part of our supply chain we created this programme to help SMEs on their journey but also to support them in remaining competitive with clients.

"The response has been fantastic and we're proud to be contributing significantly to the number of SMEs with science-based targets. We'll be looking at how we can expand the programme to support other parts of our value chain."

Maggie Berry, director at Heart of the City, said that while SMEs have limited resources to focus on sustainability and are facing a number of challenges in the current economic climate, they are "fundamental" to the UK economy and its efforts to hit net zero targets.

"I hope this project will inspire other bigger businesses to think about how they too can offer this kind of practical support to the smaller companies they work with, and I look forward to partnering with those businesses to help more SMEs across the UK make similar steps towards net zero," she said.

Reflecting on their participation in the scheme thus far, Sam Field, director at Murray Birrell Chartered Surveyors - the first SME from the programme to secure a validated target - explained that Grosvenor's initiative has enabled the firm to begin its journey to net zero.

"The scheme has provided us with the calculation tools, support, and motivation to measure our baseline and to create an action plan for moving forwards towards our target," he said. "Grosvenor's invitation to join them on this wonderful initiative has been both invaluable and inspiring."

The scheme also "nudged" architects Buckley Gray Yeoman into taking some "very big first steps", which will conclude with the publication of its carbon reduction plan before the end of the year, according to the company's head of sustainability Rachael Owens.

"We've been able to accelerate the rate at which we've scoped our emissions and put targets in place," she explained. "All companies are faced with a mammoth task, and the best intentions won't be enough. We're part of an ecosystem in which we're all connected by our impact on this planet. Science Based Targets are essential in holding ourselves and each other to account and are fundamental to giving practices like ours that 'north star' to guide our decision making."